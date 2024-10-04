How to watch 'Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again' from anywhere

"Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again" – Yariv Mozer's 90-minute documentary – is a raw, minute-by-minute retelling of the Supernova Music Festival massacre that took place on October 7, 2023.

You can use a VPN to watch "Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again" from anywhere in the world if you need.

"Surviving October 7th" stream, TV channel "Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again" is available to watch and stream now in the U.K. and U.S..

• U.K. — BBC iPlayer (free with TV license)

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

On the evening of Friday, 7 October 2023, thousands of Israelis and other foreign nationals had gathered for a music festival in the Negev Desert, in the south of Israel. At around 6:30 p.m. what was initially thought to be fireworks overhead turned out to be rockets.

By piecing together the testimony of survivors, mobile phone footage, CCTV and GoPro footage from Hamas' live stream, "Surviving October 7th" tells the horrific story of the hours-long slaughter in graphic and disturbing detail, although some viewers have denounced the documentary as "Israeli Propaganda".

This film marks the October 7 anniversary and the war between Israel and Hamas. Read on to find out how to watch "Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again" from wherever you are.

How to watch "Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again" in the U.K.

"Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again" is available to stream for free now via BBC iPlayer. The service is to free use with a valid TV license. If you are a Brit abroad you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch 'Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again' from abroad

Exclusive deal If you are blocked from watching "Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again" where you are, you can use a VPN (Virtual Private Network), to unblock your access to the documentary. If you need a VPN, we recommend NordVPN. Install the VPN, choose a sever from the list that's in the country of the streaming service you're trying to access. Then head to that streaming service as usual.

How to watch 'Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again' around the world

Here is where to watch "Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again" around the world:

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Where to watch "Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again" in the U.S.

"Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again" arrived on Paramount Plus on September 24, 2024. It's also available to stream on-demand as part of a FuboTV subscription.

FuboTV comes with a 7-day free trial. Price plans start at $79.99 per month after that.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Where to watch "Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again" in the Canada

As with the U.S. you can watch "Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again" with a subscription to Paramount Plus.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch "Surviving October 7th" online in Australia

"Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again" will screen on Australia's Channel 9 on October 7, 2024. It will likely become available to watch on-demand on the free 9Now streaming platform shortly after.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch "Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again" season 1 in New Zealand?

There are currently no plans to air "Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again" in New Zealand but if you are a foreign national currently there for work or vacation, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN and using your regular overseas streaming service.

More from Tom's Guide