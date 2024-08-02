How to watch 'The Claremont Murders' online from anywhere
Dramatic two-part true crime drama from Australia about a series of notorious killings in the mid-1990s.
"The Claremont Murders" – the two-part true crime drama – is based on the hunt for a serial killer in Western Australia that took over 20 years to reach a conclusion. It premieres in the U.K. on Friday, 2 August on More4. Read on for how to watch "The Claremont Murders" from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE.
► U.K. date and time: "The Claremont Murders" will premiere on Friday, 2 August at 9 p.m. BST.
• FREE — Watch on More4 (U.K.)
• U.S./ Canada — Acorn
• Australia — 7plus
• New Zealand — TVNZ+
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
When 18 year old Sarah Spiers went missing after a night out in Claremont on January 27, 1996 the case attracted massive publicity and was passed to the Western Australia Police Major Crimes Squad after 48 hours. However, there had been little in the way of positive developments by June 9 when 23 year old Jane Rimmer also went missing from the same area.
As the police continued to search for Sarah, Jane's naked body was found 25 miles away on August 3. A task force was established to investigate similarities between the two cases, but it only became a hunt for a serial killer the following year after the disappearance of 27 year old lawyer Ciara Glennon on March 15 and the discovery of her body 19 days later.
Bradley Robert Edwards was eventually arrested on December 22, 2016 for the killings of Jane and Ciara, and charged with the wilful murder of Sarah in 2018. But the story did not necessarily end there.
Read on for where to watch "The Claremont Murders" online and from anywhere..
Watch 'The Claremont Murders' free online
In the U.K., "The Claremont Murders" will premiere on Friday, 2 August at 9 p.m. on More4 and will then be available to stream for FREE on Channel 4.
But what if you are a Brit abroad and don't want to miss the show? It is available to stream in several territories, but if you want to access your domestic service for free don't worry, you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...
Watch 'The Claremont Murders' from abroad
How to watch 'The Claremont Murders' from anywhere
If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "The Claremont Murders", a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Head to More 4 and watch "The Claremont Murders".
How to watch 'The Claremont Murders' in the U.S.
"The Claremont Murders" is available in the U.S. on Acorn.
Abroad working in the States or on vacation? You can watch your usual streaming services by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
How to watch 'The Claremont Murders' in Canada
As with the U.S., "The Claremont Murders" is available in Canada on Acorn
If you are a Brit on holiday in the Great White North, you can still catch the show via your usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
How to watch 'The Claremont Murders' in Australia
Obviously still a huge story in Australia with massive emotional impact, "The Claremont Murders" is available to stream on 7plus.
Remember: If you are a Brit Down Under for work or vacation, you can still watch the drama on your usual domestic streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
How to watch 'The Claremont Murders' in New Zealand
"The Claremont Murders" is available to stream in New Zealand on TVNZ+.
However, if you are there for work or on vacation and would prefer to catch the drama on your usual domestic streaming service you can do this by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
'The Claremont Murders' Episode guide
Episode 1: When three young women go missing in Claremont in the late nineties it sets off the biggest unsolved murder case in West Australian history.
Episode 2: With new technology, the police find the killer's DNA on a never-before-tested scrap of fingernail. They discover the Claremont serial killer has struck before.
'The Claremont Murders' cast list
Ryan Johnson as Bradley Robert Edwards
Catherine Van-Davies as Alison Fan
Aaron Glenane as Det. Gavin Wyatt
Laura Gordon as Det. Bobbi McAllister
Tasma Walton as Kevin Margolius
Kate Ritchie as Carol Spiers
Erik Thomson as Don Spiers
Hannah penman as Sarah Spiers
Tom O’Sullivan as Lance Williams
Noel O’Neill as Dennis Glennon
Pippa Grandison as Jenny Rimmer
Sophia Forrest as Amanda Spiers
Ally Harris as Ciara Glennon
Caroline McKenzie as Norma Williams
Luke Jai McIntosh as Jason Maclaurin
Eliza Wilson as Kylee Cosgrove
More from Tom's Guide
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies