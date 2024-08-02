How to watch 'The Claremont Murders' online from anywhere

"The Claremont Murders" – the two-part true crime drama – is based on the hunt for a serial killer in Western Australia that took over 20 years to reach a conclusion. It premieres in the U.K. on Friday, 2 August on More4. Read on for how to watch "The Claremont Murders" from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE.

When 18 year old Sarah Spiers went missing after a night out in Claremont on January 27, 1996 the case attracted massive publicity and was passed to the Western Australia Police Major Crimes Squad after 48 hours. However, there had been little in the way of positive developments by June 9 when 23 year old Jane Rimmer also went missing from the same area.

As the police continued to search for Sarah, Jane's naked body was found 25 miles away on August 3. A task force was established to investigate similarities between the two cases, but it only became a hunt for a serial killer the following year after the disappearance of 27 year old lawyer Ciara Glennon on March 15 and the discovery of her body 19 days later.

Bradley Robert Edwards was eventually arrested on December 22, 2016 for the killings of Jane and Ciara, and charged with the wilful murder of Sarah in 2018. But the story did not necessarily end there.

In the U.K., "The Claremont Murders" will premiere on Friday, 2 August at 9 p.m. on More4 and will then be available to stream for FREE on Channel 4.

"The Claremont Murders" is available in the U.S. on Acorn.

As with the U.S., "The Claremont Murders" is available in Canada on Acorn

Obviously still a huge story in Australia with massive emotional impact, "The Claremont Murders" is available to stream on 7plus.

"The Claremont Murders" is available to stream in New Zealand on TVNZ+.

Episode 1: When three young women go missing in Claremont in the late nineties it sets off the biggest unsolved murder case in West Australian history.

Episode 2: With new technology, the police find the killer's DNA on a never-before-tested scrap of fingernail. They discover the Claremont serial killer has struck before.

Ryan Johnson as Bradley Robert Edwards

Catherine Van-Davies as Alison Fan

Aaron Glenane as Det. Gavin Wyatt

Laura Gordon as Det. Bobbi McAllister

Tasma Walton as Kevin Margolius

Kate Ritchie as Carol Spiers

Erik Thomson as Don Spiers

Hannah penman as Sarah Spiers

Tom O’Sullivan as Lance Williams

Noel O’Neill as Dennis Glennon

Pippa Grandison as Jenny Rimmer

Sophia Forrest as Amanda Spiers

Ally Harris as Ciara Glennon

Caroline McKenzie as Norma Williams

Luke Jai McIntosh as Jason Maclaurin

Eliza Wilson as Kylee Cosgrove

