Where to watch 'Why Planes Vanish: The Hunt for MH370' online and for free

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing disappeared with 239 passengers and crew on board on March 8, 2014. Ten years on, "Why Planes Vanish: The Hunt for MH370" explores this shocking aviation mystery – you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

The Boeing 777 sent no emergency distress calls before it disappeared from the radar of air traffic controllers and was subsequently discovered to have remained airborne for seven hours from that point. Why?

"Why Planes Vanish: The Hunt for MH370" – a brand new 60-minute documentary – looks at new evidence of MH370’s possible location through pioneering radio technology, which has never been used to locate a missing plane before.

Hailed as "outstanding" by aviation fans, the 60-minute doc features interviews with "relatives of the missing, aviation experts, former Malaysia Airlines employees, and current and former pilots."

The black box flight recorders have never been recovered so don't expect any clear-cut answers, but this is nonetheless a fascinating examination of MH370 theories – including kidnap, mass-murder suicide by pilot and massive technological failure.

Below we explain how to watch "Why Planes Vanish: The Hunt for MH370" online from wherever you are.

What to know about the new MH370 documentary

Is 'Why Planes Vanish: The Hunt for MH370' on Netflix? No. However, Netflix released its own MH370 documentary – "MH370: The Plane That Disappeared" – in 2023. The three-part series is currently rated 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, although many viewers objected to its presentation of the various conspiracy theories that have grown up around the flight's disappearance.

When was the search for flight MH370 finally called off? Malaysia, Australia, and China officially called off the search for the plane in January 2017 but Ocean Infinity, an American company, continued until May 2017 when the Malaysian Transport ministry called a halt to proceedings.

What did the final Malaysian government report conclude in July 2018? Mechanical malfunction was deemed extremely unlikely while "the change in flight path likely resulted from manual inputs." Ultimately, however, the investigators could not determine why MH370 disappeared.