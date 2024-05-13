How to watch 'Praying for Armageddon' online from anywhere

Over 20 million American believe we are living in "end times" and accept that to be a Biblical prophecy rather just than a downbeat assessment of world affairs. "Praying for Armageddon" documents the influence of the fundamentalist Christian lobby on U.S. politics and why some are calling for a Holy War.

Here's how to watch "Praying for Armageddon" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Praying for Armageddon" dates, time, channel "Praying for Armageddon" is on Tuesday, May 14 on BBC Four at 10.p.m. BST (5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT) and available to stream on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• FREE — Al Jazeera YouTube channel (selected countries)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

While the footsoldiers like the 'parachurch pastors' and the 'Mission: M25' evangelical biker gang proselytize – they claim that 'BIBLE' is an acronym for ‘Basic Information Before Leaving Earth’ – others in key positions of political power are actively working to bring forward armageddon.

But who is driving this movement? Documentary movie "Praying for Armageddon" takes a closer look at America's true believers and attempts to expose the powerful megachurch pastors who are calling for 'the final battle' in hopes it will trigger the Second Coming of Christ.

It should perhaps be noted with a degree of concern that the film was released before the current events in the Middle East began to play out. Keep reading to find out how to watch "Praying for Armageddon" online and from anywhere. Maybe do that sooner rather than later...

Watch 'Praying for Armageddon' for free

"Praying for Armageddon" will stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer. The movie is also available via the Al Jazeera YouTube channel in selected countries. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'Praying for Armageddon' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Praying for Armageddon" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to see "Praying for Armageddon."

Can I watch 'Praying for Armageddon' in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Praying for Armageddon" was originally released in 2023 and is available to stream on the Al Jazeera YouTube channel in two parts.

If you're traveling abroad and find yourself blocked from your usual services, simply download NordVPN.

How to watch 'Praying for Armageddon' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Praying for Armageddon" on Tuesday, May 14 on BBC Fourat 10 p.m. BST (5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT) and stream shortly after broadcast on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Praying for Armageddon' in the Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Praying for Armageddon" was originally released in 2023 and is available to buy/rent on YouTube and Apple TV+. Prices start at $4.99.

Brits visiting Canada can watch "Praying for Armageddon" for free on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Praying for Armageddon' in the Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Praying for Armageddon" is not currently available in Australia.

If you are a Brit Down Under, for work or on vacation, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and enjoy the movie from anywhere.

Can I watch 'Praying for Armageddon' in the New Zealand?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sadly "Praying for Armageddon" is not currently available to watch in New Zealand.

If you are a Brit in New Zealand for work or on vacation, you can use NordVPN to access your usual BBC iPlayer account from anywhere.

'Praying for Armageddon' FAQ

What other films has 'Praying for Armageddon' director Tonje Hessen Schei made? The 53-year-old Norwegian independent filmmaker is best known for her documentaries exploring the influence of powerful groups behind major international issues. These include "Drone" (2014) about the CIA's and secret drone warfare and "iHuman" (2019) from inside the AI revolution.