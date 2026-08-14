I've just seen Netflix's best new movie in ages — and this comedy-drama deserves to be No. 1

Tom's Guide Verdict: 'Don't Say Good Luck' Rating: 4/5 stars

4/5 stars Verdict: “Anchored by an impressive leading performance from Sunny Sandler, who is only slightly upstaged by Melanie Lynskey’s quietly devastating supporting turn, “Don’t Say Good Luck” is a charming and tear-jerking Netflix comedy-drama with its heart in the right place.”

“Anchored by an impressive leading performance from Sunny Sandler, who is only slightly upstaged by Melanie Lynskey’s quietly devastating supporting turn, “Don’t Say Good Luck” is a charming and tear-jerking Netflix comedy-drama with its heart in the right place.” Where to watch: "Don't Say Good Luck" is on Netflix now

It’s been a long time since I could wholeheartedly recommend a new Netflix movie. “Voicemails for Isabelle” had strong cast chemistry but was overstuffed with genre tropes, “The Last House” had a promising first half and then collapsed on itself in a spectacularly misjudged third act, and “Ladies First”? Well, the less said about that utter trainwreck, the better.

This is to say that I went into “Don’t Say Good Luck,” the latest Netflix project from the House of Sandler, with, at best, modest expectations. It would be easy to accuse this new comedy drama of being a nepotism project. It stars Sunny Sandler, daughter of Adam Sandler, and comes just a few months after the older Sandler daughter, Sadie, got her own Netflix movie earlier this year, the fun but inherently forgettable “Roommates.”

Netflix is firmly in the Sandler family business, but it’s the youngest of the clan that has delivered the goods for the big red streaming service. “Good Say Good Luck” is a genuinely touching teen drama, and while it explores very familiar topics, a standing-ovation-worthy performance from Sunny Sandler elevates this crowd-pleaser above the pack. It’s a new Netflix movie that stands out in a sea of streaming originals not worthy of your watchlist.

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What is ‘Don’t Say Good Luck’ about?

Don’t Say Good Luck | Sunny Sandler | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Sophie (Sunny Sandler) is a spirited 16-year-old hoping to land a supporting role in her high school’s upcoming production of the popular Broadway musical “Waitress.” Much to her shock, after an emotionally charged audition, she lands her dream role, the lead, Jenna.

As she prepares for opening night, her home life becomes more dramatic than any of the events depicted on stage when her mother (Melaine Lynskey) discovers her cancer has returned. As her father (Max Greenfield) attempts to balance looking after his ill wife and Sophie’s two younger brothers, the family home becomes increasingly chaotic.

Throw in two grandparents (Bebe Neuwirth and Steve Buscemi), high school crushes (and naturally some heartache), squabbles with best friends, and Sophie finds herself torn between wanting to give her all to the production and wanting to spend as much time with her mom as possible.

‘Don’t Say Good Luck’ is the best Netflix movie in months

(Image credit: Netflix)

There are a lot of familiar themes in “Don’t Say Good Luck.” It’s far from the first comedy-drama to tackle a teen struggling to grapple with a parent’s serious illness while also balancing all the usual high school drama. So, I can’t really award this Netflix movie many points for originality. But it treads this well-worn ground with grace, humor, and lots of heart.

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Sunny Sandler is the movie’s fulcrum, and much of what works runs through her tender performance. You’ll probably enjoy this movie and her performance more if you appreciate musical theater (specifically “Waitress” itself), but even if you have no love for stagecraft, her torn emotional state will likely bring you to tears. Particularly in a touching finale that ends the movie on a bittersweet note. Sunny Sandler appears to have a bright future.

(Image credit: Netflix)

But the youngest daughter of Adam Sandler doesn’t have to carry the movie’s emotional load solo. Melanie Lynskey delivers a devastating supporting performance as a mother fighting a serious illness while trying not to lose herself in the battle. Max Greenfield is also strong as the family’s father, and Steven Buscemi pops up with a few chuckle-worthy lines.

The movie sings when it explores the family dynamic, which is thankfully always kept loving. There is no tacky melodrama involving parental divorce or anything so needless. Sophie's family is together through it all. It's at its best when Sophie is torn between her responsibilities to her castmates on stage and her desire to support and spend quality time with her mother.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s less successful when it briefly devolves into adolescent angst, like boy trouble. This subplot could have been axed with no overall loss. Perhaps it's included to contrast Sophie's home life, where the grim realities of a serious illness hang heavy in the air, with the more carefree nature of high school dating. But her crush isn't developed enough, and this particular side story veers too heavily into clichés, including a weak self-empowering speech.

“Don’t Say Good Luck” is a sweet little movie. It pulls at your heartstrings in all the right ways, and Sunny Sandler and Lynskey deliver memorable performances, forming a mother-daughter bond that is easy to invest in. While it doesn’t put the original in Netflix Original, it’s unquestionably one of the streaming service’s strongest efforts this year. And frankly, it’s a colossal setup from anything Adam Sandler has headlined for Netflix.

Watch "Don't Say Good Luck" on Netflix now

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