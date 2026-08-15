Netflix just added one of the best shark movies of the past decade — and this survival thriller has some serious bite

“The Shallows” is a movie I’ve written about quite a few times already, as it seems to be the type of film that makes its rounds on streaming services like Prime Video and Hulu before dropping off completely for a while. Now that it’s landed on Netflix, I feel the need to shout about it, especially given that 2026 has delivered quite a few shark movies, but none of them have quite been a success in my eyes. “The Shallows” remains one of the best shark films of the past decade, so naturally, it comes highly recommended.

I first saw “The Shallows” in theaters with my friends, and I remember it being a film we immediately started talking about once the credits rolled. Of course, 10 years ago, there weren’t that many shark movies around, and the only thing you could really compare it to was the iconic “Jaws” (nothing could ever top that). But “The Shallows” ended up being a surprisingly strong entry in the genre. It was one of those times I was very glad to be sitting in a theater with my bucket of popcorn rather than anywhere near the ocean.

Since it’s now available on Netflix, I’d urge anyone with an appetite for a good survival thriller to stream it this weekend. Starring Blake Lively, the film pits her against a deadly great white shark, and here’s why it’s worth adding to your Netflix watchlist.

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What is ‘The Shallows’ about?

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“The Shallows” follows Nancy Adams (Blake Lively), a medical student who travels to a secluded beach in Mexico to surf alone. After spending some time in the water, Nancy decides to catch one final wave before heading back to shore, only to encounter a great white shark. The shark attacks her, leaving her with a serious injury and forcing her to swim to a small rock for safety.

Unfortunately, Nancy is stranded around 200 yards from shore, with the shark continuing to circle the area between her and the beach. As the tide begins to rise, the rock she is using for protection becomes increasingly unsafe, leaving her with limited options. With no one around to immediately come to her rescue, Nancy has to assess the area and make use of whatever resources are available to her.

‘The Shallows’ is a far more gripping watch than you might expect

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing / Alamy)

In most shark movies nowadays, it feels as though the plot centers around a group of people who unfortunately find themselves stuck with hungry sharks. This year, Prime Video’s “The Devil’s Mouth” uses every trope in the handbook, “Deep Water” suffers from sharks that look uncannily animated, and Netflix’s own shark movie, “Thrash,” was completely lifeless. That’s why “The Shallows” stands out as one of the few films that makes the story feel more intimate, giving us a character with plenty of baggage while allowing her intelligence and skills to take center stage as she attempts to outwit a single shark.

If anything, the genre should take some notes from “The Shallows.” Its biggest strength is narrowing the story down to one protagonist, Nancy, giving us a glimpse into her family trauma and explaining why she’s decided to surf alone. This not only makes us sympathize with her but also gives us a reason to root for her when she ultimately comes face to face with the shark. Thanks to her medical training, there are also some smart scenes of Nancy using her necklace to stitch up a wound, and it’s pretty gnarly.

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(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing / Alamy)

“The Shallows” is a more emotional shark movie, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less gripping. Even during the first act, when Nancy is out in the ocean, the camera frequently dips beneath the water’s surface, holding on the murky depths and leaving us wondering when the shark might appear. When that moment finally comes, it’s an intense scene, and from then on, the movie manages to sustain its tension throughout its 86-minute runtime. For a film that focuses on a single character, that’s pretty impressive.

Of course, “The Shallows” will never beat “Jaws” because, honestly, nothing will. It unfortunately has a pretty weak ending that might not leave you feeling completely satisfied. But if you enjoy a good shark movie that doesn’t follow every trope in the rulebook and instead focuses on one character fighting to survive, alongside a seagull she names Steven who becomes her unlikely companion along the way, then “The Shallows” should be on your Netflix watchlist. Let’s just say, it has more bite than most shark films.

Stream "The Shallows" on Netflix now

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