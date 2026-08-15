How often should you actually clean your shower head? My plumber husband reveals his top expert tips

I've always struggled with tasks around my home that require manual work. I'm much more of a writer than a do-er.

Fortunately, I married a plumber who's not only good at what he does, but he also has the mindset to fix almost anything around our home.

And while he might be fed up of me asking questions, I just can't stop. I've asked him to share his expert insight on 3 costly mistakes you could be making and he's given his advice on whether dish soap can fix your clogged drain, but there's plenty more to tap into.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Recently, after noticing the water wasn't coming out of our shower head as well as it used to, I asked him: "How often should you clean your shower head?" And he had some very interesting things to say about it. Here's his expert advice, shared without the housecall fee.

Why you need to clean your shower head

(Image credit: Future)

As I mentioned, I felt compelled to ask this question when I noticed the shower head wasn't expelling water out of all the holes. Or, if it was, some of them were spraying in a totally different direction.

When I asked him why, he explained: "The waterways are small, so they get scaled up easily and water doesn’t come out.”

And, if they're only partially blocked with debris and built-up limescale, that can easily lead to the waterway not working at all, or spraying out incorrectly rather than straight down.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But, while I asked if it was a problem with the actual pressure, he said it was unlikely: "Pressure and flow rate are different. The pressure doesn’t fluctuate like the flow rate does.

"Pressure is the force of the water through the pipe and the flow rate is how much water comes out. If you’ve got a shower head with 100 holes but 50 of them are blocked, your pressure is still the same but your flow rate is half what it should be."

How often should you clean your shower head

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With these things in mind, it was clear I needed to clean my shower head thoroughly. After all, it had been a while since I had. So, I asked him, how often should I be doing it?

He advised: "It depends on whether you live in a notoriously hard water area or not as that changes how often you should be cleaning it. If it’s a hard water area, do it more regularly. And if you notice it’s getting blocked up, that’s the best sign to clean it.”

This means the answer can range from every couple of weeks to more like every month or so, but generally if you notice it getting clogged up then it's definitely time to give it a clean.

My plumber husband recommends Viakal or a white vinegar and water solution (which he backed up when I tried out this TikTok shower head cleaning hack) to give your shower head a good clean.

But, that doesn't always mean the problem will be solved, he says: "If you’ve cleaned it and the flow rate is still poor, it could be scaled up inside and will need replacing."

Viakal 500ml Limescale Spray: was $13.75 now $9.99 at Amazon Viakal is a cleaner that specifically targets limescale. There's even a shower head on the packaging. If you've got some stubborn limescale on your shower head, leave it to soak for up to 5 minutes. If it's a regular clean, a simple spray and wipe away will work fine.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Alternatively, you can read our content on the Tom's Guide app available now for iOS and Android. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.