If you miss Blockbuster movie nights, these 3 free '90s movies on Tubi will take you back

Remember the '90s? We had Blockbuster night, actual landline phones, and no assigned seating at the theater — all of which made moviegoing a total blast. If you're looking for something that'll instantly transport you back to that golden decade, look no further than Tubi, where an endless library of movies is ready to stream for free.

The '90s are exceptionally well represented on Tubi, and we're not just talking about the heavy hitters everyone has already seen a dozen times. We've sifted through the catalog to uncover a few hidden gems you might have forgotten from one of the best eras in film history. Some were way ahead of their time, others simply got buried under stacked release calendars, and a few are underground cult hits you might have missed entirely.

Of course, endless options can turn movie night into a chore. That's why we've done the heavy lifting and picked out three underrated '90s movies streaming for free on Tubi right now that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

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'But I'm A Cheerleader' (1999)

But I’m a Cheerleader: Director’s Cut (2020 Movie) Official Trailer – Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall - YouTube Watch On

Megan Bloomfield (Natasha Lyonne) is a high school cheerleader with a boyfriend, a pom-pom squad and a bedroom drowning in pink. Even so, her conservative parents are convinced she's a lesbian. They stage a dramatic intervention and ship her off to True Directions, a conversion therapy camp run by the strict Mary Brown (Cathy Moriarty) alongside head counselor Mike (RuPaul), a former patient.

At the camp, girls are forced to vacuum and change diapers while the boys chop wood and tune up cars, all clad in stark, color-coded uniforms. Megan tries to play along at first — until she meets Graham Eaton (Clea DuVall), a fellow camper with zero interest in being "fixed." Satirical, stylish, and deliciously campy, this vibrant classic delivers big laughs as Megan uncovers who she really is.

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'Leaving Las Vegas' (1995)

LEAVING LAS VEGAS (1995) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

When Hollywood screenwriter Ben Sanderson (Nicolas Cage) loses his job, he burns his belongings in his backyard and drives straight to Las Vegas with a dark, singular goal: to drink himself to death. On the Strip, he crosses paths with Sera (Elisabeth Shue), a sex worker dealing with her own dangerous pimp, Yuri (Julian Sands).

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The two strike up an unwritten contract neither promises to break: she will never ask him to stop drinking, and he will never ask her to stop working. Nicolas Cage earned the Academy Award for Best Actor for his raw, unhinged performance, which he prepared for by videotaping himself binge-drinking. If you appreciate Cage’s relentless commitment and magnetic screen presence, this haunting drama is one you won't soon forget.

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'The Thomas Crown Affair' (1999)

THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR (1999) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Thomas Crown (Pierce Brosnan) is a suave billionaire who doesn't need money. So why does he casually walk a $100 million Monet out of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in broad daylight? Enter Catherine Banning (Rene Russo), a razor-sharp insurance investigator working on a massive commission who pegs Crown as the mastermind almost instantly.

As NYC Detective Michael McCann (Denis Leary) watches the official case slip through his fingers, Crown and Banning turn the cat-and-mouse game into a high-stakes romance. If you love Brosnan as one of the best James Bonds of all time, this slick, stylish thriller will feel like a cool cousin to his iconic espionage adventures.

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