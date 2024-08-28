New on Disney Plus in September 2024 — 'Agatha All Along' and more

It may only be September, but Disney Plus is already raring up for spooky season with the release of its latest MCU chapter, "Agatha All Along." This "WandaVision" spin-off sees Kathryn Hahn return as the witch Agatha Harkness, but with all her powers zapped by Wanda's hex, she'll have to round up a new coven to get them back.

This month is also a big one for LEGO Disney fans, as two properties are getting brick-overs with new miniseries: "LEGO Pixar: Brick Toons," featuring new adventures in the LEGO-fied world of "Coco," "Cars," "The Incredibles" and more Pixar favorites; and "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy," which sees the Star Wars universe turn upside-down after some schmuck gets a hold of a Jedi artifact he shouldn't have.

So without further ado, here's everything else that's landing on Disney Plus this September.

Top picks

'Agatha All Along'

Marvel Televisionâ€™s Agatha All Along | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

It's been Agatha all along! Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as Agatha Harkness in this "WandaVision" spin-off. The first two episodes debut on Disney Plus on September 18 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT with the other seven episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays through November 6.

The dark comedy spin-off sees "WandaVision" showrunner Jac Schaeffer return as head writer and executive producer. After being the only one Wanda left trapped in her hex at the end of "WandaVision," Agatha finally escapes with the help of an unlikely ally: a goth teen (Joe Locke) looking to face the trials of the legendary Witches' Road. But with her powers gone, she and the teen must ramshackle together a new coven of witches to take on the trials and regain her powers.

Premieres September 18 on Disney Plus

'LEGO Pixar: Brick Toons'

LEGO Pixar: Bricktoons | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

This new collection of animated shorts gives a LEGO-style makeover to some of Pixar's most beloved movies. Disney debuted the first two episodes at this year's D23, with all five hitting its streaming platform this month.

Each episode will cover a different Pixar classic re-created brick-by-brick a la "The Lego Movie." Viewers will join Miguel from "Coco" as he sings his way through the Land of the Dead, watch Merida from "Brave" get her mischievous shape-shifting brothers out of a challenging predicament, embark on a field trip with Nemo, Marling and Dory from "Finding Nemo," witness the Parr family from "The Incredibles" thwart the villain Syndrome's latest scheme, and tag along with Mater and the rest of the "Cars" crew as they get Lightning McQueen ready for another high-stakes race.

Premiers September 4 on Disney Plus

'LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy'

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It feels like every month, Disney Plus is adding something Star Wars-related to its lineup. And September is no different. While some of these shows have been aimed at more mature audiences, like the recently canceled "The Acolyte," others are for the younger crowd, like last month's "Young Jedi Adventures." "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" is the best of both worlds, with lots of fun visuals for the kiddos mixed with plenty of meta twists and jokes only older fans will get.

As the name implies, "Rebuild the Galaxy" sees the entire Star Wars universe fall to pieces after an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), uncovers a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He sets off on an adventure through this new topsy-turvey alternate universe where Star Wars heroes are now bad guys, the bad guys are the heroes, and Jar Jar Binks is a ... Sith Lord?! Some of the original Star Wars actors also make a return, including Mark Hamill and Ahmed Best.

Premieres September 13 on Disney Plus

Everything new this month

September 4

- Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 10 episodes)

- LEGO Pixar: Brick Toons (Premiere - all episodes streaming)

"Join some of your favorite Pixar characters for adventures set in the world of LEGO! Sing along with Miguel in the Land of the Dead, help Merida and her brothers through a "beary" rocky situation, take an epic field trip with Nemo, Marlin, and Dory, watch the Parr family try to save their neighborhood from Syndrome, and join Mater as he prepares Lightning McQueen for his next big race!"

September 5

- Are You Sure?! (Episode 6)

"Whenever BTS’s Jimin and Jung Kook meet, chaos and excitement ensue! In the summer of 2023, they embark on an unforgettable trip before their military enlistment. Their unpredictable adventure, “Are You Sure?!” is full of surprises. Will Jimin and Jung Kook complete their journey safely?"

September 7

- Chibi Tiny Tales (S5, 6 episodes)

September 8

- Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version)

"Thrill-seeker Cricket Green tricks his country family into taking a “road trip” in space, which ends up endangering all of Big City."

September 11

- Primos (S1, 9 episodes)

September 12

- Are You Sure?! (Episode 7)

September 13

- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

- LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (Premiere - all episodes streaming)

"The entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling, unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together."

September 17

- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) new episode

"Dancing with the Stars is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough."

September 18

- Hamster & Gretel (S2, 8 episodes)

- How Not to Draw (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

- L-Pop (S2, 6 episodes)

- Agatha All Along (two-episode premiere, episodes air weekly through Nov. 6)

"The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself powerless after a suspicious goth Teen breaks her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards witches with what they need. Together, Agatha and the Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road..."

September 19

- Are You Sure?! (Episode 8)

September 24

- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) new episode

September 25

- Agatha All Along (Episode 3)

- Disney Jr.’s Ariel (new episodes)

"Disney Jr.’s Ariel is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of “The Little Mermaid.” It follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond. The series features fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions like Ariel’s two best friends, mer-children Lucia and Fernie, and lots of other adorable sea creatures."

September 27

- Ayla & the Mirrors (new episodes)

"Ayla, a rich and spoiled girl, suffers a shock after losing her father and is left without memories. With no one to claim her, she arrives at the El Bosque shelter. There she meets Inés and The Mirrors, a dance group. She also discovers a surprising ability: hearing the feelings of others through musical visions. Her aunt Esmeralda keeps a close eye on her to make sure the girl is not a threat to her newly inherited fortune."