Disney's biggest announcement at D23 wasn't 'Incredibles 3' or 'Toy Story 5' — here's what has me excited

Disney just announced over 20 new and upcoming shows and movies this weekend at D23, including some major sequels. “Incredibles 3” may have anecdotally drawn the most hype, but “Toy Story 5” and “Moana 2” were among several potential blockbusters announced.

But those three aren't the movies I'm the most excited about. I'm most excited about “Tron: Ares” — and there's a big reason.

No, it's not the concept of the movie, though a movie about an AI program named Ares (Jared Leto) being sent into the real world on a dangerous mission sounds interesting. And it's not even that the cast is loaded with talent, with Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges starring alongside Leto.

I'm excited because of the Nine Inch Nails original score that was announced alongside the movie.

Nine Inch Nails should score ‘Tron: Ares’ an Oscar

Yes, in what felt like a total surprise, a “Tron: Legacy” was announced at D23 this weekend. While the follow-up to the cult classic “Tron” did decent at the box office it wasn't particularly loved by critics or audiences.

If one thing did get praise from critics though, it was the sound, including an original score from the legendary electronic music duo Daft Punk. That album didn't garner an Oscar nomination — the movie was only nominated for Sound Editing — but it was nominated for a Grammy.

However, the dynamic duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross should produce a masterpiece worthy of Oscar gold if their track record is any indication. They've already been nominated for three Academy Awards, with their only loss coming in 2021 when their original score for “Mank” lost to their original score for “Soul.” Yes, the only way to beat Nine Inch Nails is with more Nine Inch Nails.

And if an Oscar three years ago isn't recent enough evidence that the “Tron: Ares” score won't be an Oscar contender, one member of the band has received acclaim for his work as recently as this year. Among the numerous Emmy nominations for “Shogun,” Atticus Ross was responsible for two of them, earning nods for both original score and theme.

I know most people get excited about what they expect to see on the big screen when it comes to movies. But I promise you, hearing this score when it comes out in 2025 is going to be worth a trip to your local IMAX. No matter how this movie does, I have zero doubts that the music will be Oscar-worthy.