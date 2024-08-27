This comedy-action movie is climbing Netflix's top 10 — and it's 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix, one of the best streaming services, has an ever-changing top 10 list. Recently, that list has been dominated by animated movies and some forgettable comedies, but fortunately, a heist movie has come to save the day. "Logan Lucky" currently sits in the No.5 spot, and it seems to be rising through the ranks at a steady pace.

Boasting an impressive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this underdog gem tells the story of two brothers who mastermind an audacious robbery, proving that sometimes, fortune favors the bold — and the hilariously unlucky. If you’re looking for a movie that delivers both laughs and high-octane excitement, "Logan Lucky" could be your next watch.

But is it worth streaming? Here’s everything to know about "Logan Lucky" on Netflix and whether it deserves your time.

What is 'Logan Lucky' about?

LOGAN LUCKY | Official HD Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Logan Lucky" is a heist comedy-action movie that follows two brothers, Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver), who plan to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway during a NASCAR race in North Carolina. The brothers are down on their luck and come up with the elaborate scheme to change their fortunes.

To pull off the heist, they recruit a team of misfits, including their sister Mellie (Riley Keough) and an eccentric demolition expert named Joe Bang (Daniel Craig), who they have to break out of prison temporarily to help with the robbery. "Logan Lucky" has been described as a "hillbilly heist" movie, and it plays on the theme of underdogs trying to outsmart a system stacked against them.

What critics said about 'Logan Lucky'

Critics clearly loved this movie when it came out considering it has a high score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes , with audiences giving it a rating of 76%. "Logan Lucky" has mostly been described as a "endlessly entertaining" and "supremely watchable" movie.

Sara Michelle Fetters from MovieFreak said: "Logan Lucky is sensational, the fact it stole my heart away with seemingly so little effort whatsoever makes it the greatest heist of them all." Meanwhile, Village Voice’s April Wolfe stated that "sometimes, the only reason for doing anything is to have a little fun, and Soderbergh seems to be having a lot of it."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, not all critics are going to agree. Mick LaSalle from San Francisco Chronicle said: "It's a genuine effort by talented people that never quite comes off."

Overall though, this movie has received plenty of praise. Audiences say it’s a "hilarious movie with great performances." Others say it’s "one to watch more than once" just for the entertainment alone.

Should you stream 'Logan Lucky'?

(Image credit: Bleecker Street, Fingerprint Releasing)

Yes, you should stream "Logan Lucky" on Netflix if you love a good comedy-action movie. It has plenty of funny moments, but most of its strength comes from the great performances by Driver, Tatum and Craig. Plus, if you need something easy to watch, this is the most desirable choice considering it’s creeping up Netflix’s top 10.

Don't fancy it yet? Check out the best thriller shows currently streaming on Netflix. It's also worth watching these movies before they leave the streamer at the end of this month.

Stream "Logan Lucky" on Netflix now.

More from Tom's Guide