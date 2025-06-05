How to watch 'Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life' online from anywhere
An emotional celebration of older members of the LGBTQIA+ community who came out of the closet in later life
In celebration of Pride Month, "Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" follows former New York Times columnist and bestselling author Charles Blow, who came out as bisexual in his 40s, as he meets others who finally escaped the confines of 'the closet'.
Read on for how to watch "Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" online and from anywhere with a VPN.
"All around the country, people in mid-to-late life are coming out of the closet," Blow says at the beginning of the trailer and his journey includes meeting parents and a man who proudly came out as gay when he was 90 years old.
"I was in the military for 29 years. For me, being gay wasn’t an option," says one. Another recalls "hiding so many things" prior to coming out. "I was the only openly African American Baptist acknowledging my sexuality," a third man reveals.
Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" online from anywhere.
How to watch 'Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life' from abroad
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" on your usual subscription?
You can still watch the crime drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch 'Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life' in the U.S. online and without cable
"Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" premieres Friday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on ABC. Don't have cable? Good news: ABC is available to stream via Sling TV in select cities, as well as Fubo and Hulu with Live TV.
It is also available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
Americans abroad who want to catch the show can watch via their usual domestic streaming platform with a good VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.
How to watch 'Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life' online in Canada
While there is no release date in Canada for "Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" as yet, it will most likely air on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.
Canadian nationals traveling abroad can watch access their usual, free CTV stream with NordVPN (save up to 70%) while Americans abroad can also use NordVPN to catch the show at home on their usual domestic streaming platform.
Can I watch 'Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life' in the U.K.?
Bad news for Brits — there is no release date for "Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" in the U.K. as yet.
However, U.S. nationals traveling abroad can still access their usual streaming services with the help of the ever-reliable NordVPN.
Can I watch 'Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life' online or on TV in Australia?
It's bad news for Aussies too — so far, "Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" doesn't appear to be airing on any Australian channels or streaming platforms.
But with NordVPN, U.S. nationals visiting Oz can can gain access to their usual streaming services from anywhere on the planet.
Is the "'Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" docuspecial an investigation or is there a message ?
Both really. The people Blow meets are extraordinary but, as he concludes at the end of the trailer, "Coming out late in life, you are not alone. And you are fine, just the way you are."
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch Ludwig online
- The best VPN service
- How to watch Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.