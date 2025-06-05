How to watch 'Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life' online from anywhere

In celebration of Pride Month, "Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" follows former New York Times columnist and bestselling author Charles Blow, who came out as bisexual in his 40s, as he meets others who finally escaped the confines of 'the closet'.

Read on for how to watch "Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life': Streaming, TV channel "Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" premieres Friday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. — ABC via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — with NordVPN

"All around the country, people in mid-to-late life are coming out of the closet," Blow says at the beginning of the trailer and his journey includes meeting parents and a man who proudly came out as gay when he was 90 years old.

"I was in the military for 29 years. For me, being gay wasn’t an option," says one. Another recalls "hiding so many things" prior to coming out. "I was the only openly African American Baptist acknowledging my sexuality," a third man reveals.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life' from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the crime drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

(Image credit: free)

How to watch 'Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life' in the U.S. online and without cable

"Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" premieres Friday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on ABC. Don't have cable? Good news: ABC is available to stream via Sling TV in select cities, as well as Fubo and Hulu with Live TV.

It is also available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Americans abroad who want to catch the show can watch via their usual domestic streaming platform with a good VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.

How to watch 'Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life' online in Canada

(Image credit: Free)

While there is no release date in Canada for "Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" as yet, it will most likely air on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

Canadian nationals traveling abroad can watch access their usual, free CTV stream with NordVPN (save up to 70%) while Americans abroad can also use NordVPN to catch the show at home on their usual domestic streaming platform.

Can I watch 'Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Free)

Bad news for Brits — there is no release date for "Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" in the U.K. as yet.

However, U.S. nationals traveling abroad can still access their usual streaming services with the help of the ever-reliable NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life' online or on TV in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

It's bad news for Aussies too — so far, "Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" doesn't appear to be airing on any Australian channels or streaming platforms.

But with NordVPN, U.S. nationals visiting Oz can can gain access to their usual streaming services from anywhere on the planet.

Is the "'Late To The Party: Coming Out Later in Life" docuspecial an investigation or is there a message ? Both really. The people Blow meets are extraordinary but, as he concludes at the end of the trailer, "Coming out late in life, you are not alone. And you are fine, just the way you are."

More from Tom's Guide