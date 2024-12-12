How to watch the 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024 final online and on TV

The biggest night in ballroom is here as we crown the winner of “Strictly Come Dancing” 2024. Just four couples remain, hoping to waltz, salsa and jive their way to lifting the coveted glitterball trophy. Here's how to watch the "Strictly Come Dancing" 2024 final from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Strictly Come Dancing' final 2024 date, time, channel The "Strictly Come Dancing" 2024 final airs on Saturday, December 14 at 6 p.m. GMT / 1 p.m. ET.

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

“Strictly” 2024 has been a wild ride, with behind the scenes drama, dancers withdrawing and plenty of bickering among the judges, but as the season draws the a close, the focus is squarely on the dancefloor as Chris McCausland, Sarah Hadland, Tasha Ghouri and JB Gill enter the ballroom one last time.

Sarah has consistently wowed judges and audiences with her high energy performances, topping the leaderboard in weeks 6 and 9. The final will see Sarah and partner Vito restage their tribute to Hadland’s “Miranda” character with an American Smooth to “Proud” by Heather Small.

The only contestant so far to receive a perfect score, Tasha has been outstanding throughout the series. The Love Island finalist received 40 when her and partner Aljaž performed an American Smooth to Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” and they’ll be hoping their repeat of that jaw-dropping performance this weekend is equally as successful.

Chris has grown and grown in the competition. Audiences didn’t expect much from the partially-sighted comedian, but he’s defied his disability to become a joy to watch each week, particularly his emotional week 5 Waltz to “You’ll Never Walk Alone” alongside partner Dianne, which audiences will get to enjoy once more during the final.

It’s been a rollercoaster season for JB as his original partner Amy Dowden was forced to withdraw due to ill health halfway through the season after making a return to the ballroom this year. He managed to create equally entertaining chemistry with new partner Lauren though, and audiences will be excited to see the return of their Viennese Waltz to “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” in the final.

Ready to discover the cha-cha-cha champion? Read on to find out how to watch the "Strictly Come Dancing" season 22 final online and from anywhere.

Watch the "Strictly Come Dancing" final 2024 for free in the U.K.

The bumper 2024 "Strictly Come Dancing" final goes out on BBC One in the U.K. at 6 p.m. GMT on Saturday, December 14. It also streams free on BBC iPlayer at the same time as its TV airing and will be available on catch-up afterwards. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

Watch the 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024 final from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), the "Strictly Come Dancing" 2024 final should be available to Brits no matter where they are. VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.S., and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch the "Strictly Come Dancing" Final 2024.

Watch around the world

Can I watch the 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024 final in the U.S.?

"Strictly Come Dancing" season 22 doesn't air in the U.S., but the Stateside version of the show, "Dancing with the Stars", ran on Disney Plus from September 17 to November 26 and is now available to stream in full.

If you are a Brit travelling in the States, you can still watch the "Strictly" final by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to BBC iPlayer to watch as normal.

Can I watch the 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024 final in Canada?

As with the U.S., there are currently no plans to air "Strictly Come Dancing" in Canada.

If you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or for vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch the 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024 final in Australia?

"Strictly Come Dancing" season 22 isn't streaming Down Under, but Aussies can watch their own version of "Dancing with the Stars" for free on 7Plus.

If you are a Brit abroad in Oz, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN to access BBC iPlayer as usual.

'Strictly Come Dancing" 2024 finalists

Chris McCausland

What did Chris McCausland say about competing in "Strictly" 2024? "If anybody out there is thinking - How the hell is he going to do that? - then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing. I don't dance, I haven't danced, I can't dance, I can't see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Ok don't answer that...!"

What routines will Chris McCausland be performing in the "Strictly" 2024 final? Show Dance to "You Get What You Give" by New Radicals Couple’s Choice to "Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)" by John Lennon Waltz to "You’ll Never Walk Alone" by Gerry and the Pacemakers

Sarah Hadland

What did Sarah Hadland say about competing in "Strictly" 2024? "I cannot believe I am part of Strictly! I feel particularly excited to be part of such an iconic show in its 20th year. I’m so ready for the glitz, glam and glitter and hopefully I can make everyone watching at home proud!"

What routines will Sarah Hadland be performing in the "Strictly" 2024 final? Show Dance to "Cabaret" by Metropole Orkest American Smooth to "Proud" by Heather Small Cha Cha to "Like A Prayer" by Madonna

Tasha Ghouri

What did Tasha Ghouri say about competing in "Strictly" 2024? "Pinch me, I can't believe I'm going to be on Strictly Come Dancing! I’ve been watching the show since I was little – it's a firm Ghouri family favourite - so this is a total dream come true. I know it's going to be an unforgettable experience and I hope to represent and make everyone proud out on that dancefloor."

What routines will Tasha Ghouri be performing in the "Strictly" 2024 final? Show Dance to "Sing, Sing, Sing" by Benny Goodman Couple’s Choice to "What About Us" by P!nk American Smooth to "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi

JB Gill

What did JB Gill say about competing in "Strictly" 2024? "I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and LOVED it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me. I’m raring to go to and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs - I’m here to embrace it all!"

What routines will JB Gill be performing in the "Strictly" 2024 final? Show Dance to a Motown Medley Couple’s Choice to "Viennese Waltz" to Let’s Go Fly A Kite from Mary Poppins Waltz to "Samba" to Mas Que Nada by Sergio Mendes

