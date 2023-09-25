How to watch Dancing with the Stars season 32: Release date and time

Hot-cha-cha! It's almost time to watch Dancing with the Stars season 32, which is airing live on both ABC and Disney Plus. While there were rumors the premiere might be delayed due to the Hollywood strikes, the show is going on as planned.

DWTS season 32 details Dancing With the Stars season 32 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. / 5 p.m. PT on ABC and Disney Plus.



Dancing With the Stars first debuted in June 2005 on ABC and has been a mainstay on the network since. Last year, season 31 moved to Disney Plus. But the competition series is now airing live on both, likely due to ABC's need to fill holes in its schedule made by the strikes.

Dancing With the Stars season 32 features the usual mix of actors, singers and athletes. The celebrity cast includes actress Alyson Hannigan (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), singer Jason Mraz, actress/singer Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101), Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules, Bachelorette Charity Lawson and NFL running back Adrian Peterson. One cast member, actor Matt Valsh (Veep), has paused his involvement due to the Screen Actors Guild strike.

Alfonso Ribeiro will serve as host, while Julianne Hough joins as co-host. Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli return as judges.

Here's everything you need to watch Dancing With the Stars season 32. Scroll down for the full cast list and video preview.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars season 32 in the U.S. and Canada

Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars season 32 internationally

As of now, Disney Plus is not streaming Dancing With the Stars season 32 in countries outside of the U.S. and Canada. However, it may become available in the coming months.

Disney Plus is currently available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Dancing With the Stars season 32 cast

The Dancing With the Stars season 32 cast is comprised of 13 celebrities, paired with pro partners. They are: