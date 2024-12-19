How to watch 'Laid' online — stream from anywhere

Is it "Laid" as in, you know, the past tense of the vulgar slang for having had sex or "Laid" as in "laid to rest"? On this occasion, both. After her ex-boyfriends start dying at a statistically improbable rate, Stephanie Hsu's Ruby has to revisit her sexual timeline, with friend AJ (Zoysia Mamet), to warn those who are still breathing.

It's streaming on Peacock in the U.S., but if you're away, we'll explain how to watch "Laid" online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Laid' release date, streaming details "Laid" premieres exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, December 19 in the U.S.. There are 8 episodes, and they all drop at the same time.

• U.S. — Peacock

• Canada — W Network

• Australia — Binge

• Watch anywhere — NordVPN

"Laid" is a remake of a popular 2011 Australian sitcom of the same name, brought up to date and with plenty of stars familiar to an American audience.

As co-showrunners Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna have admitted, they were looking to make a "f****d-up rom-com” for dark times and 'boy meets girl, boy sleeps with girl, boy and girl split, boy dies' on repeat certainly fits that bill.

You'll have to watch it if you want to know what's taking them down but cue several hilarious meet-ups and awkward conversations as Ruby tries to explain to her suddenly alarmed exes that, as she puts it, "You are dying... of me."

Read on and we'll show you how to watch "Laid" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Laid' in U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock is the exclusive place to watch "Laid" in the U.S. All eight episodes drop on Thursday, December 19.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Away from home? Don't despair. You can still watch "Laid" wherever you are with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

In addition to "Laid" in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include classics such as "The Office", "Parks and Recreation" and "30 Rock", as well as newer shows such The Traitors U.S.

Watch 'Laid' from anywhere

How to watch 'Laid' from anywhere in the world

If "Laid" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view Peacock as usual, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock and watch "Laid" as if you were back home.

'Laid' streams by country

How to watch 'Laid' in Canada

Canadians can watch "Laid" on W Network. The show drops on Thursday, December 19.

Don't forget: Americans taking a vacation in Canada can watch "Laid" on Peacock as usual by using one of the best VPNs. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Laid' in the U.K.?

Unfortunately there is no release date for "Laid" in the U.K. as yet.

If you're American in the U.K. and you want to watch "Laid" through your existing Peacock subscription, you'll need a VPN.

How to watch 'Laid' in Australia

All eight episodes of "Laid" drop in Australia on Thursday, December 19 on Binge with the first two also available on Foxtel on Friday, December 20 and then in two episode bursts on the next three Fridays.

'Laid' Episodes

Official 'Laid' trailer

'Laid' cast

Stephanie Hsu as Ruby

Zosia Mamet as AJ

Michael Angarano as Richie

Tommy Martinez as Isaac

Ryan Pinkston as Brad

Chloe Fineman as Chelsea

Finneas O'Connell as Jason

Susan Berger as Jill Blanch

Danny Mac as Corbin the Clown

Amro Majzoub as Caleb

What else have co-showrunners Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna said about the show? “When we started to develop Laid, we were intrigued by the idea of bringing back the old-school, traditional romantic comedy, but because we were living in such a dark time, we felt it needed to have some kind of twist... sure, [the show] could be optimistic and heartwarming and make you believe in love again, but it should probably also have suspense and death and blood." And it does. Lots of it.

