How to watch 'Invisible Boys' online – stream Aussie drama from anywhere

Based on YA novel of the same name by Holden Sheppard, "Invisible Boys" is a brave new LGBTQIA+ drama that explores aspects of teenage gay sexuality that have hitherto escaped serious attention, particularly in remote coastal towns like Geraldton in Western Australia, and how this has rendered many young men "invisible."

Here's how to watch "Invisible Boys" online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Invisible Boys' streaming info, release date "Invisible Boys" arrives on Stan in Australia on Thursday, February 13.

• Australia — Stan

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

The universal message seems to be that there is no reason to remain hidden from view and that strength and comfort can be sought in the company of others who have also been pushed to the margins by society. It was a story familiar to Nicholas Verso, the series' creator and director.

"I grew up in a small town, and a lot of the challenges these boys face felt like echoes of my own experience," he explains. "That authenticity was crucial to bring out in the series... in the writer's room I encouraged everyone to bring their own truths about growing up queer in Australia."

The show is set against the background of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite in Australia, and follows the story of a young closeted gay teen who has an encounter with a married man, and the shockwaves that follow for him and his queer circle.

Read on to see the ways you can watch "Invisible Boys" online on streaming platforms and from wherever you are.

How to watch 'Invisible Boys' online in Australia

"Invisible Boys" premieres on Stan in Australia on Thursday, February 13. All episodes will drop at the same time.

Stan subscriptions start at $12/month and range up to $22/month for the Premium package with 4K streaming.

Not at home but want to watch the show? A VPN can help you to unlock your usual streaming services from anywhere – more details below.

Watch 'Invisible Boys' from anywhere in the world

"Invisible Boys" is yet to secure a release date in any international markets outside Australia, but that is likely to change and you will find out about it here first.

However, if you're away from Australia that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN.

You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — Hulu, for example — and watch "Invisible Boys" online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch 'Invisible Boys' around the world

Unfortunately, there are no announced plans to release 'Invisible Boys' around the world just yet, but we would expect that to change, and will update this page when the show lands in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

However, this doesn't mean that Australians abroad have to miss out. If you're away from home, a VPN such as NordVPN can help you access Stan and other streaming services from wherever you are.

'Invisible Boys' - Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01 - "Apps": In the small town of Geraldton, Charlie passionately embraces the anarchic punk ethos instilled by his revered late father, Cal. He dreams of escaping town to become a rock star, along with his cover band Cemetery Drive, with bandmates Bec and Rocky. However, beneath his rebellious exterior, Charlie conceals a deeply guarded secret — he’s gay. He spends his evenings cruising toilet blocks for anonymous sexual encounters with FIFO workers and DL trade. But when his hook-up with Kevin, a married man, is discovered by his wife, Alicia, it leads to Charlie being outed on social media. Just as he feels his world is falling apart, he encounters Matt, a young farmer, and an unexpected connection forms.

Official 'Invisible Boys' Trailer

Invisible Boys | Official Trailer | A Stan Originals Series. - YouTube Watch On

'Invisible Boys' - Cast

Joe Klocek as Matt Jones

Joseph Zada as Charlie Roth

Pia Miranda as Anna Calogero

Aydan Calafiore as Zeke Calogero

Zach Blampied as Kade 'Hammer' Hammersmith

Myles Pollard as Jack Hammersmith

Shareena Clanton as Karla Hammersmith

Mercy Cornwall as Rochelle Griffin

David Lyons as Father Mulroney

Khan Chittenden as Cal Roth

Catherine Moore as Miss Collard

Hayley McElhinney as Nadine Roth

