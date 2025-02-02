How to watch 'Miss Austen' online from anywhere – stream Jane Austen historical drama

It's 1830 and a letter arrives inviting Cassandra Austen, the beloved sister of novelist Jane, to the home of their family friend Eliza Fowle, a place the Austens remembered fondly from their youth. The author of "Sense and Sensibility", "Pride and Prejudice", "Mansfield Park" and "Emma", has been dead since 1817 but Casandra has a very real motive to return to Kintbury beyond tending the deathbed of the Rev Fulwar Fowle.

Here's how to watch "Miss Austen" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Miss Austen" - release date, time, TV channel "Miss Austen" premieres on Sunday, February 2 on BBC One at 9.05 p.m. GMT (4.05 p.m. ET/1.05 p.m. PT). All four episodes will also available to stream on BBC iPlayer from Sunday.

• WATCH FREE — BBC One/ BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

"Miss Austen" unfolds around the true story of Cassandra burning a trove of her younger sibling's letters years after Jane's death. Of the thousands of letters the novelist wrote only 160 remain, and Casandra Austen's motives have been debated for years. Was it to protect Jane's privacy? Her novels were published anonymously after all.

Or, is there something else at play? Did they contain unkind remarks about her six sisters-in-law? Was it to secure her legacy in case the frivolous and flirty content of the young woman's correspondence was used to undermine her literary achievement by a mean-spirited and almost exclusively male Victorian establishment?

Whatever the reason, this four-part dramatic reimagining takes us into the mind of Cassandra whilst also revealing much about the world the Austen sisters inhabited.

Read on to find out how to watch "Miss Austen" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Miss Austen' for FREE in the U.K.

"Miss Austen" premieres on BBC One on Sunday, February 2 and will be available to stream FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer from the same day. The first episode is set to go out on TV at 9.05 p.m. GMT/4.05 p.m. ET/1.05 p.m. PT. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Miss Austen' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Miss Austen" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market right now.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "Miss Austen" online and on-demand from wherever you are.

How to watch 'Miss Austen' around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Miss Austen' in the United States?

You can but you're going to have to wait. "Miss Austen" drops in the U.S. on Sunday, May 4 but, on the plus side, it will be on PBS and therefore FREE.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free much earlier by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Miss Austen' online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then "Miss Austen" premieres on Sunday, February 2 on BBC One at 9.05 p.m. GMT. It will also be available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV license, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Miss Austen' online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S., "Miss Austen" drops in Canada on Sunday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET. It will be available on the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video channel. The price in Canada is CA$6.99 per month.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your own domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Miss Austen' online in Australia?

The show will likely arrive at some point, but as yet, there is no release date for "Miss Austen" in Australia.

However, if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under and you want to catch the show much earlier you do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Miss Austen' online in New Zealand?

Unfortunately, there is no release date for "Miss Austen" in New Zealand but if you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Miss Austen' - Cast

Keeley Hawes as Cassandra Austen

Rose Leslie as Isabella Fowle

Jessica Hynes as Mary Austen

Alfred Enoch as Mr (Doctor) Lidderdale

Phyllis Logan as Mrs Casandra Austen

Max Irons as Henry Hobday

Kevin McNally as George Austen

Jessica Hynes as Mary

Madeleine Walker as Eliza Fowle

Calam Lynch as Tom Fowle

Felix Scott as Fulwar Craven Fowle

Mirren Mack as Dinah

Synnove Karlsen as Young Cassandra Austen

Patsy Ferran as Jane Austen

Liv Hill as Young Mary Austen

Clare Foster as Beth Fowle

Rose Leslie as Isabella Fowle

Carys Bowkett as Anna Austen

Ruby Richardson as Alethea Bigg Withers

'Miss Austen' - Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01: 1830. A letter arrives at Chawton Cottage, where Cassandra Austen has lived alone for many years since the death of her sister Jane.

S01 E02: After uncovering Mary Austen’s lies, Cassandra’s determination to keep Jane’s letters private is stronger than ever. Her mission is accompanied by a second – to secure a home for Isabella.

S01 E03: At Kintbury, Cassandra’s fever is raging. In her delirium, she nearly lets slip that she is in possession of Jane’s letters, but manages – just – to keep Mary from finding them.

S01 E04: Mr Dundas and his wife prepare to move into the Kintbury vicarage, and the urgent question of Isabella’s future continues to occupy Cassandra.

Miss Austen: A story of love and losses ❤️ | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

'Miss Austen' - FAQ

Is "Miss Austen" based on a book? Yes. Gill Hornby's critically acclaimed best-seller of the same name was published in January 2020.

More from Tom's Guide