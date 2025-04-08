How to watch 'Reunion' online — stream British Sign Language revenge thriller from anywhere

"Reunion" – from the makers of "Adolescence" – follows Daniel Brennan (played by Matthew Gurney), a deaf man and convicted killer, as he seeks justice and attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Carly (Lara Peake), after his release from prison.

All four episodes are available to stream now. Here's how to watch "Reunion" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Reunion" - Dates, time, channel "Reunion" premiered on Monday, 7 April on BBC One at 9.p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). All episodes are also available on-demand on BBC iPlayer now.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

The drama offers an immersive portrayal of the deaf experience, utilizing shifts between silence and sound to convey Brennan's isolation and the communication barriers he faces.

It also explores the impact of Brennan's crime on his victim's family, featuring performances by Anne-Marie Duff and Rose Ayling-Ellis. Eddie Marsan plays a retired cop who starts a relationship with Duff's character.

Praise is pouring in from critics and "Reunion" is tipped to become one of the best TV shows of 2025. The Financial Times calls it "excellent" while the London Evening Standard calls it "ambitious and timely".

Ready to find out why silence can be a powerful weapon? Read on to find out how to watch "Reunion" 2025 online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Reunion' for free in the U.K.

"Reunion" premiered on Sunday, April 7 on BBC One at 9.p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). The four-part series continues with episodes airing on Monday and Tuesday nights until April 15. All four episodes are available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer now.

How to watch "Reunion" from abroad

Can I watch 'Reunion' in the United States?

Sign language hit "Reunion" is not in the U.S. as yet. We will let you know on here if/when it drops.

"Reunion" premiered on Monday, 7 April on BBC One at 9.p.m. BST.

"Reunion" premiered on Monday, 7 April on BBC One at 9.p.m. BST.

The four-part series continues with episodes airing on Monday and Tuesday nights until April 15. The series is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

Can I watch 'Reunion' online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S., there is no release date for "Reunion" in Canada as yet but, again, we will let you know on here if/when it drops.

Can I watch 'Reunion' online in Australia?

There is no release date for "Reunion" in Australia as yet.

'Reunion' episode guide

Good news: you can binge-watch BBC One's "Reunion" on BBC iPlayer now:

Episode 1: “The Return”

The door slams open, and Daniel Brennan is free. But freedom isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Released from prison, Daniel faces a world that’s moved on without him, and he’s not sure he can catch up. Desperate to reconnect with his daughter, Carly, he’s met with resistance from every angle. But Daniel’s battle isn’t just with the world, it's with his own past. Will he find redemption, or will the silence of his past drown him?

Episode 2: “Digging Up the Past”

Secrets buried in the shadows start to resurface as Daniel takes a deeper dive into his former life. What really happened with Ray, his old friend turned ghost? Flashbacks reveal more than Daniel ever wanted to know about their complicated relationship. And as the pieces of the past fall into place, the truth about Ray’s death may just shatter everything Daniel thought he knew.

Episode 3: “Justice or Revenge?”

The stakes skyrocket as Daniel starts confronting the ghosts from his past. Family. Friends. The deaf community. Everyone has a part to play in the twisted story of his life. But is Daniel after justice… or is it something darker, something much more personal? As the lines blur, emotions explode, and nothing is as it seems. Buckle up — this one’s a rollercoaster.

Episode 4: “The Final Truth”

Everything builds to this. The secrets behind Ray’s death come crashing to light, and in the tense, heart-stopping finale, Daniel’s quest for redemption reaches a breaking point. With relationships shattered and truths revealed, Daniel is forced to face who he really is — and whether he can ever truly heal. The end is a revelation that no one saw coming.

What is Reunion about? William Mager (Lead writer, creator and executive producer): "Reunion is the story of a man called Daniel Brennan. He's just out of prison after ten years inside for committing a terrible crime. He's lost his family. He's lost his friends. He's lost the deaf community. But he's on a journey of revenge. But that journey becomes something different from what he's expecting and from what the audience is expecting. It starts as a typical story of revenge, and then it becomes something bigger and more powerful."

Where was "Reunion" filmed? "Reunion" was shot on location in and around Sheffield, England (hometown of the show's writer, William Mager, and production company, Warp Films. The incident that leads to Daniel's imprisonment was filmed in the Bath Hotel pub. Other locations include Sheffield City Hall, which features in a scene with Eddie Marsan, and wedding venue Tapton Hall.

