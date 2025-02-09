5 best romance movies to stream now with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and whether you're planning a cozy night in with your partner, hanging out with friends, or just indulging in some well-earned self-care, there’s no better time to watch a great romance movie.

But finding the right one can be a challenge. With so many options across different streaming services, it’s easy to spend more time scrolling than actually watching (we’ve all been there). Instead of settling for a predictable rom-com or a love story that barely tugs at your heartstrings, why not go for a movie that has already won over critics and audiences alike?

I’ve rounded up five of the best romance movies currently available to stream, each with an impressive 90% or higher rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This list includes timeless classics and romantic dramas with a touch of comedy.

‘Before Sunrise’ (1995)

Before Sunrise (1995) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

One movie that perfectly depicts young love 30 years later is “Before Sunrise.” This romantic drama is a beautifully written, deeply intimate movie that captures the magic of spontaneous connection and meaningful conversation. Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy deliver incredibly natural performances through relatable dialogue and character chemistry, rather than big dramatic moments. If you enjoy smart, character-driven stories that feel real and emotionally resonant, “Before Sunrise” is definitely worth watching.

“Before Sunrise” follows Jesse (Hawke), an American traveler, and Céline (Delpy), a French student, who meet by chance on a train to Vienna. Struck by an instant connection, Jesse convinces Céline to spend the night wandering the city with him before his flight home the next morning. As they explore Vienna, they engage in deep, philosophical conversations about life, love, and destiny, forming a profound emotional bond despite knowing they only have a few hours together.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Buy/rent on Amazon or Apple TV

‘Past Lives’ (2023)

Past Lives | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

If you’re looking for something a little more emotional to watch on the day of love, “Past Lives” is a great choice now that it’s streaming on Prime Video. Unlike typical romance movies, “Past Lives” doesn’t rely on grand gestures or melodrama to take you through its emotions. Instead, it offers a subtle and deeply human exploration of relationships and the idea of soul connections. In fact, this movie was nominated for two Oscars at the 96th Academy Awards: Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for writer-director Celine Song.

“Past Lives” centers around Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), childhood friends in South Korea who share a close bond before Nora’s family emigrates to Canada. Years later, as adults, they reconnect online, reigniting feelings of nostalgia, longing, and what-could-have-been. However, life takes them on different paths. Nora moves to New York and builds a life with her husband, while Hae Sung remains in South Korea. When Hae Sung visits New York years later, the two finally reunite in person, forcing them to confront their feelings.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stream it on Prime Video

‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (2012)

Silver Linings Playbook Official Trailer #2 (2012) Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

You’ve probably heard of “Silver Linings Playbook” if you’re a fan of romance movies. But this is one I couldn’t leave out of this list considering it does a great job of handling mental health with empathy and realism. Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence have incredible chemistry in this unconventional love story, making it a memorable and rewatchable movie all year round.

“Silver Linings Playbook” follows Pat Solitano (Cooper), a former teacher with bipolar disorder who moves back in with his parents (Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver) after a stint in a mental health facility. Determined to win back his ex-wife, he tries to rebuild his life with optimism despite struggling with his condition. Things take a turn when he meets Tiffany (Lawrence), a young widow dealing with her own mental health challenges. Tiffany offers to help Pat reconnect with his ex in exchange for him being her dance partner in an upcoming competition.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Max

‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ (1994)

Four Weddings and a Funeral Official Trailer #1 - Hugh Grant Movie (1994) - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes you just can’t beat a classic British romantic comedy. “Four Weddings and a Funeral” is something special, even more so after earning an Oscar nomination for Best Picture and winning a BAFTA for Best Film. It has plenty of humor and romance, with Hugh Grant shining in his breakout role as the charming but awkward Charles. Plus, the mix of joyous weddings and one deeply emotional funeral gives the story real emotional weight.

“Four Weddings and a Funeral” tells the story of Charles (Grant), a charming but socially awkward Englishman, and his close-knit group of friends as they navigate love, heartbreak, and life’s unpredictability across four weddings and a funeral (queue the title card). At the first wedding, Charles meets Carrie (Andie MacDowell), an American woman who captivates him instantly. Despite their clear attraction, timing and circumstances always seem to keep them apart. As Charles attends more weddings (and one tragic funeral), he begins to question his views on love and whether he’s meant to be with Carrie.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Prime Video

‘La La Land’ (2016)

La La Land (2016 Movie) Official Trailer – 'Dreamers' - YouTube Watch On

One of my favorite romance movies of all time has to be “La La Land.” This beautiful movie is essentially a love letter to classic Hollywood while feeling fresh and modern. And that all comes down to its impressive cinematography, memorable songs (like City of Stars), and the undeniable chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. It’s a movie about living out your dreams and the sacrifices people make for their ambitions, with an ending that’s both heartbreaking and perfect.

“La La Land” follows Sebastian (Gosling), a passionate jazz musician, and Mia (Stone), an aspiring actress, as they chase their dreams in Los Angeles. Their love story unfolds through vibrant musical numbers and stunning cinematography, celebrating both romance and ambition. As their careers begin to take off, their relationship is tested by the sacrifices and choices they must make to achieve success.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Buy/rent on Amazon or Apple TV