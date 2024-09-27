How to watch 'Doctor Odyssey' online: stream Ryan Murphy’s steamy medical drama series from anywhere

Watch Ryan Murphy’s "Doctor Odyssey" high-seas medical drama, starring Joshua Jackson, for a TV show that might just prove a perfect storm of entertainment this fall. Exploring the relationships of the hot-and-bothered crew of luxury cruise liner The Odyssey, it’s full steam ahead for this pulse-raising first season.

Read on below for how to watch "Doctor Odyssey" online, and stream episodes from anywhere with a VPN if you’re out of the country.

Stream 'Doctor Odyssey' online: channel, start time, and streaming options "Doctor Odyssey" streams from Thursday, September 26 at 9 p.m. ET / PT. • U.S. – Watch ABC on Sling Blue , via Fubo.TV, or stream on Hulu. • Rest of the World — Disney Plus • Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

"Doctor Odyssey" is the next hopeful ratings hit from prolific producer Ryan Murphy. He’s behind Fox drama "9-1-1", the ever-expanding "American Story" franchise, and – along with this show’s co-creators Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken – FX’s recently released crime horror series, Grotesquerie.

Joshua Jackson stars as Dr. Max Bankman, the vessel’s cocksure new doctor. Like ABC’s old hit series "The Love Boat", "Doctor Odyssey" will welcome a revolving gallery of guest stars each week. Singer Shania Twain, actress Gina Gershon, Cheyenne Jackson, and the winsome John Stamos are just a few of those expected to board the luxury liner and cause a stir.

And things are almost guaranteed to get heated below deck, too. The glamor is intoxicating. The stakes are life-and-death. And the uniforms are very, very tight. Here's everything to know about how to watch "Doctor Odyssey" online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Doctor Odyssey' online in the U.S.

All aboard! U.S. viewers can watch "Doctor Odyssey" live on ABC from Thursday, September 26 at 9 p.m. ET / PT. Alternatively, wait a few hours and stream new episodes on Hulu every Friday.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service. Our favorites are Sling TV — ABC is available in select markets for Sling Blue, though some pay $5 per month more for it — and Fubo.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 40 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, Bravo, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

After airing live on ABC, episodes of "Doctor Odyssey" will be available to stream next day on Hulu (every Friday). It's $7.99 for a basic monthly subscription. Or you could sign-up for a Disney Plus bundle package, bringing together Hulu, Disney and ESPN Plus, or even Hulu, Disney Plus, and Max, for less than if you subscribed to them separately.

How to watch 'Doctor Odyssey' online from anywhere with a VPN

If "Doctor Odyssey" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Hulu, for example — and watch "Doctor Odyssey" online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch ‘Doctor Odyssey’ online in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch "Doctor Odyssey" on Disney Plus weekly from Friday, September 27, just a day after its linear U.S. release.

There are a number of membership options available in the Great North. The Disney Plus price begins at CA$7.99 for the Standard with Ads option. But, if you’re happy to pay a little more, you can go ad-free with both the Standard and Premium plans. Plus, you can cancel your membership at any time.

A U.S. citizen abroad? If you’re a cord-cutter away from home, you can access your usual services easily with NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Doctor Odyssey' in the U.K.?

There’s good news and bad news. "Doctor Odyssey" is setting sail for Disney Plus in the U.K., but we’ve only been told it's "coming soon" so far. Hopefully it’s a case of weeks rather than months. Either way, once we have an exact release date we’ll be sure to update you here.

Disney Plus membership begins from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option to upgrade to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or choose the £10.99 Premium option.

NB: if you’re a U.S. citizen travelling abroad, you can download a VPN and connect to your usual streaming service, meaning you can still watch "Doctor Odyssey" from wherever you are.

How to watch 'Doctor Odyssey' in Australia

Ryan Murphy’s brand-new drama "Doctor Odyssey" will sail into view on Saturday, September 28 Down Under, with weekly episodes landing on Disney Plus.

Australian subscribers have two plans to choose from. Disney Plus Standard is the cheapest at AU$13.99 per month ($139.99 a year). Alternatively, select Disney Plus Premium at AU$17.99 (or AU$179.99 per year) and get a greater number of streams in addition to improved video quality.

Away from home? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service, no matter where you are in the world.

'Doctor Odyssey' cast

The show looks to feature a small main cast and introduce new characters and guest actors each week. You can find some of these listed below:

Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman

Don Johnson as Captain Robert Masse

Phillipa Soo as Nurse Avery Morgan

Sean Teale as Nurse Tristan Silva

Shania Twain as TBC

John Stamos as TBC

Gina Gershon as TBC

Kelsea Ballerini as TBC

Chord Overstreet as TBC

Cheyenne Jackson as TBC

Laura Harrier as TBC

Stephanie Suganami as TBC

Justin Jedlica as TBC

'Doctor Odyssey' trailer

Before you read up on how to watch "Doctor Odyssey" online, check out the following trailer:

OFFICIAL TRAILER - Doctor Odyssey - YouTube Watch On

'Doctor Odyssey' episode guide

There are an anticipated 13 episodes of "Doctor Odyssey" to air once a week every Thursday on ABC and made available to stream through Hulu the next day.

“Doctor Odyssey” episode 1: Thursday, September 26

“Doctor Odyssey” episode 2: Thursday, October 3

“Doctor Odyssey” episode 3: Thursday, October 10

“Doctor Odyssey” episode 4: Thursday, October 17

“Doctor Odyssey” episode 5: Thursday, October 24

“Doctor Odyssey” episode 6: Thursday, October 31

“Doctor Odyssey” episode 7: Thursday, November 7

“Doctor Odyssey” episode 8: Thursday, November 14

“Doctor Odyssey” episode 9: Thursday, November 21

“Doctor Odyssey” episode 10: Thursday, November 28

“Doctor Odyssey” episode 11: Thursday, December 5

“Doctor Odyssey” episode 12: Thursday, December 12

“Doctor Odyssey” episode 13: Thursday, December 19

