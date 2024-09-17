How to watch 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' — stream online from anywhere

Aaron Hernandez was drafted into the NFL in 2010 and played in Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. He was then arrested for murder in 2013 and sentenced to life in 2015 before he was found hanging in his cell 2017. And they are just the bare facts. The story itself defies belief.

"American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez" airs on FX (see below if you've cut the cord) and then on Hulu and Hulu on Disney Plus in the U.S. the following day — viewers currently abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' date, time, TV channel, live streams "American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez" premieres on FX on Tuesday, September 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will then be available to stream the next day on Hulu, while the show will stream on Disney+ internationally.

• U.S. — Watch on FX via Sling Blue or Fubo or on Hulu • Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Hernandez first threw away a glittering career and then took his own life but was he a psychopath and a gifted athlete or a troubled young man unable to control his demons? He was convicted of the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional player who was dating the sister of his fiancée, but also indicted for the murder of two other men and acquitted.

The questions will be raised every time his name is mentioned but factors to consider are the sexual abuse he experienced as a child, struggles with his sexuality, drug use and perhaps also CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) – the progressively degenerative disease associated with repeated concussions and an occupational hazard for American football players.

This 10-part mini-series allows the viewer to come to their own conclusions. Read our guide below for how to watch "American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez" online and from anywhere in the world.

Where to watch 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' on TV and online in the U.S.

In the U.S., "American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez" premieres on FX on Tuesday, September 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with the first two episodes. It will then be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

FX Is available with most cable TV packages. If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access the channel on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu With Live TV.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

If traveling away from U.S., it is still possible to watch "American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez" via a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' in Canada, the U.K. or Australia?

"American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez" will follow the U.S. release schedule – out on FX on Tuesday, September 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and available to stream the next day on Disney+ in Canada.

There have been no official announcements but it's likely it will also be available to stream internationally on Disney Plus in the U.K. and Australia soon. Watch this space for details.

However, that doesn't mean U.S. and Canadian citizens abroad have to wait. All they need is a VPN. In case you hadn't noticed, we recommend NordVPN as it's great for unblocking your usual streaming services from abroad. Give it a try.

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' – Cast

Josh Andrés Rivera as Aaron Hernandez

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Tim Tebow

Lindsay Mendez as Tanya Singleton

Tony Yazbeck as Urban Meyer

Jake Cannavale as Chris

Catfish Jean as Ernest "Bo" Wallace

Jaylen Barron as Shayanna Jenkins

Tammy Blanchard as Terri Hernandez

Ean Castellanos as DJ Hernandez

Thomas Sadoski as Brian Murphy

Norbert Leo Butz as Bill Belichick

Kwadarrius Smith as Gameday Deion Branch

Casey Sullivan as Sam Bradford

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' - Episode guide

Episode 1: If It’s to Be - Young Aaron grows up with high aspirations and immense pressure for his football career; when tragedy strikes, his fate falls into new hands.

Episode 2: Consequences with Extreme Prejudice - Aaron faces college level competition on the field and distractions off of it; he learns that the rules work differently when you're a team asset.

Episode 3 - Pray the Gay Away - Aaron's star status brings him acclaim but he struggles to resist hidden temptations and seeks counsel from an unlikely source.

Episode 4 - Birthday Money - TBA

Episode 5 - TBA

Episode 6 - TBA

Episode 7 - TBA

Episode 8 - TBA

Episode 9 - TBA

Episode 10 - TBA

What did James Patterson, Hernandez's biographer, say about him? “What we do know is that Aaron Hernandez was an escape artist. On the football field, no one could catch him. In Florida, he was a few steps removed from a terrible shooting that no one had answered for. In Boston, he almost certainly committed a double murder that he got away with. And when Aaron was caught, and convicted, for Odin Lloyd’s murder, he continued to find new ways to escape. By killing himself, he escaped a long life behind bars.”

- James Patterson, "All-American Murder: The Rise and Fall of Aaron Hernandez, the Superstar Whose Life Ended on Murderers' Row"

