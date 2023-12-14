The Serial Killer's Wife release date and time — how to watch online from anywhere

Forget the seasonal specials and festive feature-length episodes, Paramount Plus is bringing TV viewers a suspenseful new four-part drama The Serial Killer's Wife to enjoy with their mince pies this December. Traveling overseas? You'll need to use a VPN to watch The Serial Killer's Wife from anywhere.

Watch The Serial Killer's Wife: release date, streaming ► Release date: All four episodes of The Serial Killer's Wife will be released in the U.K. on Friday, Dec. 15. • U.K. — Paramount Plus

Hot off the heels of Alice Hunter's 2021 smash hit best-selling novel of the same name comes the inevitable television adaptation that promises to keep viewers guessing well into the final episode.

The book's blurb begins: "Beth and Tom are the envy of their neighbourhood — they have the perfect marriage, the perfect house, the perfect family." So you just know that things aren't going to stay that way for very long.

And highly-regarded local GP Tom (Jack Farthing) is soon arrested for a murder that he says he didn't commit. Ever the trusting wife, Beth (Annabel Scholey) instinctively backs her man. But as the police carry out their investigation and suspicion grows in the community, she's forced to face the fact that she doesn't know her spouse quite as well as she thought and is left to untangle his web of lies.

Could the man she loves possibly be capable of murder? And does Beth really dare risk it all to find out?

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Serial Killer's Wife online. Scroll down for the trailer, cast list and the ways to stream it of you're travelling abroad.

How to watch The Serial Killer's Wife online anywhere on Earth

The Serial Killer's Wife isn't being shown worldwide, but you needn't miss out if you're traveling abroad when it's on and still want to watch on the normal streaming service you would at home.

The Serial Killer's Wife isn't being shown worldwide, but you needn't miss out if you're traveling abroad when it's on and still want to watch on the normal streaming service you would at home.

You can watch it with a VPN, which will help you get around any geo-restrictions that block you from watching when overseas.

How to watch The Serial Killer's Wife online in the U.K.

All four episodes of The Serial Killer's Wife are available to watch on Paramount Plus in the U.K. from Friday, Dec. 15. There are two ways to access the service's content in the U.K. The first is through its dedicated streaming platform that you can watch on web browsers or through its apps for smartphone, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox and selected Smart TVs. Paramount Plus costs £6.99/month or £69.90/year, but if you subscribe to its annual plan by Jan. 2 then you'll get it half-price for £34.95. New users can also take advantage of the service's 7-day FREE trial. Sky TV customers who have Sky Cinema as part of their package also get full access to Paramount Plus shows and films. Outside the U.K.? With a VPN service, you can watch The Serial Killer's Wife from wherever you are through your Paramount Plus U.K. or Sky Go subscription.

Can I watch The Serial Killer's Wife in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Unusually for a Paramount Plus original, The Serial Killer's Wife isn't getting a release in other territories outside the U.K. at least not immediately.

So if you're a U.K. Paramount Plus subscriber currently travelling to any of those countries that still wishes to watch the new series, then you'll need to access it using a VPN.

The Serial Killer's Wife trailer

"Every marriage has its secrets," says the trailer for The Serial Killer's Wife, which really ratchets up the sense of jeopardy for this four-part drama:

The Serial Killer's Wife cast

Annabel Scholey leads the cast as the titular wife. She's best known for roles in Being Human, Medici: Masters of Florence, Doctor Who: Flux and, most recently, this year's The Sixth Commandment. The full named cast follows:

Annabel Scholey as Beth

Jack Farthing as Tom

Luke Treadaway as Adam

Angela Griffin as DI Aline Edgeworth

Benjamin O'Mahony as Detective Mike Pearson

Tim Daish as Ray Garland

Alara-Star Khan as Poppy

Matt Rentell as Crime Scene Investigator

Julie Graham

Shobna Gulati

Hari Dhillon

Morgana Robinson