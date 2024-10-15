How to watch 'Couples Therapy' online from anywhere — stream all episodes now

Dr Orna Guralnik welcomes you to sit with her and her clients in "Couples Therapy". It's a reality TV show that sits you right next to the couch as the couples unravel the dynamics and difficulties that have been plaguing their relationships. There are four seasons of "Couples Therapy" to watch online now.

Here's how to watch "Couples Therapy" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

Each season of "Couples Therapy" features three to four sets of clients, with the show's episodes chopping between important moments in their therapeutic process.

Dr. Guralnik's empathy and insight leads us and them through the landscape of their individual personalities, and how these affect their relationships together. Have they grown apart or is there trauma in their pasts that's prevented them from ever truly being together? From tune-ups to clean breaks, it's all here.

Ready to relate? Read on for all you need to know on how to watch "Couples Therapy" online, on TV, for free and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch "Couples Therapy" for free

How to watch 'Couples Therapy' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Couples Therapy" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Couples Therapy" episodes online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Couples Therapy' around the world

Watch "Couples Therapy" in the United States

"Couples Therapy" is a Showtime production. The first three seasons aired on the Showtime network. Season 4 premiered on Paramount Plus. You can still watch all episodes of "Couples Therapy" on-demand with a subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime.

You can pick up a 7-day Paramount Plus trial before the $12.99 Paramount+ with Showtime monthly subscription.

"Couples Therapy" is also available on cable and cable-free services on-demand. Most notable of these are FuboTV and Spectrum TV which have all four seasons. One season is available on the Roku Channel with some seasons also included with Prime Video.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Fubo has dozens of sports and entertainment channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN via its $79.99 per month Pro Plan. And, of course, it has all episodes of "Couples Therapy" available to watch on-demand.

Watch "Couples Therapy" in the Canada

You can watch "Couples Therapy" exclusively on Crave in Canada with all four seasons available to stream now.

Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content.

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home. We recommend Nord VPN.

Watch "Couples Therapy" online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can watch "Couples Therapy" for free on BBC iPlayer right now. All four seasons are available on-demand. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

The show originally aired free on BBC2.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch "Couples Therapy" online in Australia

It's good news for Aussies! You can watch "Couples Therapy" for free on SBS On-Demand. All four seasons are stacked up and ready to go.

As with the U.S., all four seasons of "Couples Therapy" are also available to watch in full on Paramount Plus.

If you're traveling abroad you'll need to use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access you SBS On-Demand and Paramount Plus as usual.

Watch "Couples Therapy" in New Zealand

Three seasons of "Couples Therapy" are available to watch for free on the ThreeNow streaming service in New Zealand, and, as Meatloaf very nearly said: three out of four ain't bad.

So, if you want to watch seasons 1 – 3 of "Couples Therapy" in New Zealand, you're in luck. As for season 4, it looks like you've got a wait on your hands.

Remember, though, if you're a Brit or an Aussie currently in NZ for work or vacation, you watch season 4 now by using a VPN, such as NordVPN, and streaming "Couples Therapy" on iPlayer and SBS as usual.

'Couples Therapy' FAQ

Will there be a season 5 of "Couples Therapy"? It certainly looks like it. While there's been no official announcement around a fifth season of "Couples Therapy", head to Orna Guralnik's website and you'll see that she's taking applications for "upcoming seasons of the docuseries". "You can receive 18 couples therapy sessions, at no cost. All sessions are filmed for possible use in the documentary series "Couples Therapy," which appears on Showtime."

How does the "Couples Therapy" TV show work? To make the couples feel as relaxed as possible, the set up for the show involves a series of TV cameras hidden behind one-way mirrors. There are also one or two rules, including an important one that couples are not to speak about their children in any depth. Guralnik meets the couples when they enter her room on camera for the very first time. The couples then engage in 18 to 20 one-hour therapy sessions which are then edited down to nine or so episodes. Until now, episodes have been shot in New York but the application form for "Couples Therapy" season 5 asks applicants if they would consider traveling to Chicago. Make of that what you will.