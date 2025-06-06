Paramount Plus renews 'Couples Therapy' for season 5 after 30% jump in viewership

The Paramount Plus docuseries "Couples Therapy" saw an explosive Season 4B premiere earlier this month, enough to convince Paramount to order up another season of relationship drama for couples guru Dr Orna Guralnik to unpack.

"Couples Therapy" has been renewed for season 5, Paramount Plus announced on Friday. According to Showtime’s internal streaming data, the premiere for the second half of Season 4 drew in 30% more viewers than the premiere for the prior season. You can catch all four seasons of "Couples Therapy" on Paramount Plus with Showtime, and new episodes premiere on Fridays.

The show features renowned psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik as she skillfully navigates therapy sessions with real-world couples, uncovering raw emotions, painful truths and transformative breakthroughs along the way.

So far, season 4B has included a deaf man and his hearing partner struggling to balance sexual freedom with commitment, as well as a therapist-writer couple stuck in a cycle of sacrifice and mounting resentment.

"Couples Therapy" first premiered in 2019 and has long been a critical darling. It earned the Television Critics Association (TCA) Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming in 2021 and the American Cinema Editors (ACE) Award for Best Edited Non-Scripted Series in 2024. It's also received award nominations from the International Documentary Association, 2023 TCA Awards, 2025 ACE Awards, Cinema Eye Honor Awards and Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

With season 5 locked in, that makes "Couples Therapy" the second-longest running series Showtime has on the air. It's beaten only by "The Chi," which debuted in 2018 and was recently renewed for its eighth season.

Other Showtime series like its popular survival drama series "Yellowjackets" and spy thriller "The Agency" have also been picked up for additional seasons in recent months. So if you have Paramount Plus right now, there are plenty of quality shows in the pipeline to convince you to keep your subscription.

