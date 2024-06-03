How to watch 'Clipped' TV miniseries — stream from anywhere

"I'm Mr Sterling's right-hand arm... man." At its core the Donald Sterling scandal, depicted in the "Clipped" TV miniseries, was a deeply unsavory affair. It charted the fall of a man so wealthy, arrogant and accustomed to getting anything he wanted that he simply refused to entertain the notion that he could be racist – even after audio of him making racist comments leaked worldwide. However, it's worth remembering just how fantastically unhinged the V. Stiviano saga really was.

Starring Laurence Fishburne as Doc Rivers, Ed O’Neill as Sterling, Cleopatra Coleman as Stiviano (Sterling's "assistant" and silly rabbit), and Jacki Weaver as his wife, Shelly Sterling, "Clipped" is a six-part sports drama that chronicles the fallout of the infamous recording that hammered the final nail into the disgraced LA Clippers owner's coffin.

The "Clipped" basketball miniseries unpacks the impact the recording had on Rivers and his players – who wanted desperately to win the NBA title but not if it meant Sterling would take the glory – the dynamic between Shelly and Stiviano, and that interview with Barbara Walters, where Stiviano appeared to be reciting answers fed to her via an earpiece. Here's how to stream "Clipped" from anywhere.

Where to watch 'Clipped' in the U.S.

In the US, "Clipped" will air exclusively on Hulu, with the first two episodes dropping on Tuesday, June 4, and a further instalment arriving each week thereafter.

U.S. viewers travelling overseas can use a VPN to stream "Clipped" just as they would back home.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals and movie exclusives. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial, after which a subscription starts at just $7.99 per month.

Watch 'Clipped' from U.K., Canada, Australia and the ROW

"Clipped" will be available to stream on Disney Plus in Canada, Australia and a number of other territories, with the show following the same release pattern as the US. That means new episodes come out every Tuesday, following the two-episode premiere on June 4.

Disney Plus starts at £7.99 per month and £79.90 per year in the UK, CA$7.99 per month in Canada, and AU$13.99 per month or AU$139.99 per year in Australia.

'Clipped' episode guide

Episode 1: "White Party" – Tuesday, June 4

– Tuesday, June 4 Episode 2: "CA Blessing and a Curse" – Tuesday, June 4

– Tuesday, June 4 Episode 3: "Let the Games Began" – Tuesday, June 11

– Tuesday, June 11 Episode 4: "Winning Ugly" – Tuesday, June 18

– Tuesday, June 18 Episode 5: TBC – Tuesday, June 25

– Tuesday, June 25 Episode 6: TBC – Tuesday, July 2