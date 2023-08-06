How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3: Release date, time and more

Another body hits the floor in Only Murders in the Building season 3. Yes, the Arconia residents are back at it, only there's one weird catch: Ben (Paul Rudd) their new victim, falls dead in the theater, not in the titular building. We're curious how they're going to get themselves out of that asterisk.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 release date and time Only Murders in the Building season 3 premieres with two episodes on Tuesday (Aug. 8) at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT (Monday) on Hulu.

One of the best Hulu shows, Only Murders in the Building spent two seasons proving that its casting directors are better than anyone else's, and that's true here as well. Because not only does Paul Rudd get killed off, but Meryl Streep is here to play an aspiring actor who is probably one of the suspects in the case.

Meanwhile, Jesse Williams also joins the cast, as an apparent love interest for Mabel (Selena Gomez). Where are Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) in all of this? Well, the former is cast in the latter's stage production, which looks to have already gone off the rails from the jump.

If you're curious about our spoiler-free thoughts on the matter, check out our Only Murders in the Building season 3 review to learn more.

Here's what you need to know about watching Only Murders in the Building season 3 review online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 online in the U.S.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 will stream on Hulu starting Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT (Monday).

Season 3 premieres with two episodes. The remaining six episodes will drop weekly on Tuesdays.

Hulu is only available in the U.S.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial, after which a subscription costs just $6.99.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 in Canada, the UK and Australia

While Hulu may not available everywhere, fans around the world will be able to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Disney Plus' Star channel.

In Canada, Only Murders in the Building season 3 arrives on Disney Plus on Aug. 9.

In the UK, actually, they get it on Aug. 8. The same goes for Australia.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki, Turning Red and more.

If you're a traveler who wants to access the services you've already paid for, look into one of the best VPNs.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 cast

The cast of Only Murders in the Building season 3 is led by the trio of Selena Gomes as Mabel, Steve Martin as Charles and Martin Short as Oliver, the true crime-podcast loving tenants of the Arconia apartment building in New York City.

They are joined by supporting cast members including:

Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy, an actor who dies

Meryl Streep as Loretta, an aspiring actor

Andrea Martin as Joy, Charles' makeup artist and girlfriend

Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam, Oliver's son

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams

James Caverly as Theo Dimas

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki, Charles' former stunt double

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris, a building resident

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller, a building resident