How to watch The Mandalorian season 3: Disney Plus release date and time

Prepare to hit hyperdrive because it's almost time to watch The Mandalorian season 3 on Disney Plus. Bounty hunter Din Djarin and his foster child Grogu are back to face more adventures, fight new and old foes, and learn more about the history of their adopted planet.

It's been awhile since we last saw Mando and the green one formerly known as Baby Yoda, so you might need a Mandalorian season 3 catch-up refresher. Long story short, the dynamic duo parted ways when Grogu left go train in the Force with Luke Skywalker.

But they reunited (in the finale of The Book of Boba Fett), Grogu has a spiffy new beskar chainmail shirt, and Din Djarin is headed to the planet Mandalore to find redemption. He still wields the Darksaber, but has been declared un-Mandalorian by the Armorer for taking off his helmet. Now, he hopes to reaffirm his commitment to "the way." And as a foundling, Grogu needs to start learning it, too.

Their road will be as rocky as ever, with Moff Gideon still on their tail and Bo-Katan Kryze planning to lead Mandalore again. Who knows what other surprises are in store for Din and Grogu?

Here's everything you need to watch The Mandalorian season 3.

The Mandalorian season 3 is set to be released Wednesday, March 1 on Disney Plus. (opens in new tab)

It will drop at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT.

The Disney Plus price info has recently changed. Now, the traditionally ad-free tier is ($10.99 per month (opens in new tab). There's also the new Disney Plus Basic, an ad-supported tier at $7.99 per month (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Mandalorian season 3 internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to The Mandalorian season 3.