How to watch '60th Academy of Country Music Awards' online from anywhere
It's the country music event of the year with Reba McEntire returning to host for a record 18th time
It's a big anniversary year as the "60th Academy of Country Music Awards" roll round and the organizers have made sure the event is going to be one to remember.
Below, we reveal where to watch “60th Academy of Country Music Awards” online and from anywhere with a VPN.
The ‘60th Academy of Country Music Awards’ will stream on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
• Global stream — Amazon Prime (FREE 30-day trial)
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
Reba McEntire will return to host the landmark 60th anniversary awards from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas with performers including Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Clint Black, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, and Wynonna Judd.
One highlight will be a 12 minute long celebration of ACM Songs of the Year from six decades in an all-star performance that brings together Clint Black, Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes and Sugarland.
There will also be powerhouse duets (including a collaborative performance between Backstreet Boys and Rascal Flatts), a standout performance from Jelly Roll and Shaboozey while Brooks & Dunn will take the stage with Cody Johnson.
Below is our full guide to how to watch the "60th Academy of Country Music Awards" online with an Amazon Prime Video 30-day FREE trial.
Watch the ‘60th Academy of Country Music Awards’ on Prime Video
How to watch the ‘60th Academy of Country Music Awards’ in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia
The "60th Academy of Country Music Awards" will be on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. in the U.S. and Canada; 1 a.m. BST (May 9) in the UK; and 11 a.m. AEDT (May 9) in Australia.
There’s good news for new and eligible returning Amazon subscribers. They’ll be entitled to a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which includes perks like free delivery, ad-free music, and access to thousands of hit films and TV shows.
After this trial period ends, a subscription costs:
U.S. — $14.99 per month / $139 annually
U.K. — £8.99 per month / £95 annually
Canada — CA$9.99 per month / $99.99 annually
Australia — AU$9.99 per month / $79.99 annually
In addition to the "60th Academy of Country Music Awards", Prime Video is also home to hit originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, “Fallout”, “My Lady Jane”, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “The Boys”.
How to watch the "60th Academy of Country Music Awards" from abroad with a VPN
If you try to access your Amazon Prime account from abroad, you might find that your access is restricted – and some titles might be unavailable until your return home. The solution? A VPN, which lets you access your Prime Video content as if you were in your regular region of the world. Our all-time favourite is NordVPN (save up to 70% with this deal). Here's why it's the best:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Watch ‘60th Academy of Country Music Awards’ trailer
You might want to check out the "60th Academy of Country Music Awards" trailer, here:
‘60th Academy of Country Music Awards’ line-up
- Reba McEntire — Host
- Blake Shelton
- Eric Church
- Lainey Wilson
- Alan Jackson
- Brooks & Dunn
- Chris Stapleton
- Clint Black
- Cody Johnson
- Kelsea Ballerini
- LeAnn Rimes
- Miranda Lambert
- Rascal Flatts
- Wynonna Judd
- Megan Moroney
- Clint Black, Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, and Sugarland - ACM Songs of the Year from six decades.
- Backstreet Boys and Rascal Flatts
- Jelly Roll and Shaboozey
- Brooks & Dunn and Cody Johnson.
