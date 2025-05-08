How to watch '60th Academy of Country Music Awards' online from anywhere

It's a big anniversary year as the "60th Academy of Country Music Awards" roll round and the organizers have made sure the event is going to be one to remember.

Below, we reveal where to watch “60th Academy of Country Music Awards” online and from anywhere with a VPN.

‘60th Academy of Country Music Awards’ online: release date and streaming info The ‘60th Academy of Country Music Awards’ will stream on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Reba McEntire will return to host the landmark 60th anniversary awards from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas with performers including Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Clint Black, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, and Wynonna Judd.

One highlight will be a 12 minute long celebration of ACM Songs of the Year from six decades in an all-star performance that brings together Clint Black, Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes and Sugarland.

There will also be powerhouse duets (including a collaborative performance between Backstreet Boys and Rascal Flatts), a standout performance from Jelly Roll and Shaboozey while Brooks & Dunn will take the stage with Cody Johnson.

How to watch the ‘60th Academy of Country Music Awards’ in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia

The "60th Academy of Country Music Awards" will be on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. in the U.S. and Canada; 1 a.m. BST (May 9) in the UK; and 11 a.m. AEDT (May 9) in Australia. There's good news for new and eligible returning Amazon subscribers. They'll be entitled to a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which includes perks like free delivery, ad-free music, and access to thousands of hit films and TV shows. After this trial period ends, a subscription costs: U.S. — $14.99 per month / $139 annually U.K. — £8.99 per month / £95 annually Canada — CA$9.99 per month / $99.99 annually Australia — AU$9.99 per month / $79.99 annually

How to watch the "60th Academy of Country Music Awards" from abroad

Watch ‘60th Academy of Country Music Awards’ trailer

You might want to check out the "60th Academy of Country Music Awards" trailer, here:

The 60th ACM Awards - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

‘60th Academy of Country Music Awards’ line-up

Reba McEntire — Host

Blake Shelton

Eric Church

Lainey Wilson

Alan Jackson

Brooks & Dunn

Chris Stapleton

Clint Black

Cody Johnson

Kelsea Ballerini

LeAnn Rimes

Miranda Lambert

Rascal Flatts

Wynonna Judd

Megan Moroney

Clint Black, Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, and Sugarland - ACM Songs of the Year from six decades.

Backstreet Boys and Rascal Flatts

Jelly Roll and Shaboozey

Brooks & Dunn and Cody Johnson.

