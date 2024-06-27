How to watch 'My Lady Jane' online: historical comedy that re-imagines her fate

"My Lady Jane" spins a hugely entertaining yarn from the premise, "What if young Lady Jane Grey dodged the executioner’s axe?" Taking more historical liberties than Henry the VIII did wives, this eight-part series features an incredible ensemble cast in a saucy reimagining that’s guaranteed to have viewers losing their heads.

Release date: Thursday, June 27, at 12 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

► Global stream — Amazon Prime

Taking inspiration from the YA novel of the same name, Emily Bader plays Lady Jane Grey. While history recalls the ill-fated 16-year-old having her head lopped off by Mary Tudor, "My Lady Jane" proposes a radical alternative: one in which the free-spirited noblewoman goes on to live, love, and have a generally bawdy time of it all.

Executive produced by Meredith Glynn ("The Boys") and Jamie Babbit ("Only Murders in the Building"), this fantastical addendum to the life of Lady Jane finds her reluctantly married off to Lord Guildford (Edward Bluemel), a mysterious rogue who just happens to morph into a horse at dusk.

Boasting an excellent cast that includes Oscar-winner Jim Broadbent, Dominic Cooper, and comedian Rob Brydon, "My Lady Jane" is an irreverent romp through the Tudor period, and just a little bit filthy to boot.

This raucous adaptation of the best-selling novel arrives exclusively on Prime Video from Thursday, June 27. There are eight episodes in total.

– $14.99 per month / $139 annually U.K. – £8.99 per month / £95 annually

– £8.99 per month / £95 annually Canada – CA$9.99 per month / $99.99 annually

In addition to "My Lady Jane", Prime Video is also home to hit originals like "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power", "Fallout", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" and superhero drama "The Boys".

Excited to binge new Amazon Original "My Lady Jane" online but out of the country when it’s released? You might have difficulty accessing your Prime Video content as it tends to differ from region to region.

'My Lady Jane' cast

Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey

Edward Bluemel as Lord Guildford Dudley

Jordan Peters as King Edward VI

Anna Chancellor as Lady Frances Grey

Rob Brydon as Lord Dudley

Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour

Jim Broadbent as Lord Leicester

Will Keen as Duke of Norfolk

Kate O'Flynn as Princess Mary

Máiréad Tyers as Susanna

Robyn Betteridge as Margaret Grey

Harry Trevaldwyn as George