5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Peacock and more (Jan. 6-12)

There's truly something on TV for everybody this week, whether you want a harsh Western drama like "American Primeval" or a different kind of brutality with the cutthroat reality competition "The Traitors." Two new medical dramas debut, "The Pitt" on Max and "Doc" on Fox. Plus, "Will Trent" is back with more crime-solving action. Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Will Trent’ season 3 (ABC)

If you had to arrest the love of your life, you’d want to disappear for a while. That’s exactly what Will Trent (Ramón Rodriguez) did for six months. But the Special Agent for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is forced to return when a criminal demands to negotiate only with Will. Thrown back into crime-solving, he finds his office taken and a new face to contend with: a new assistant district attorney, Marion Alba (Gina Rodriguez).

►Episode 1 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Hulu

‘Doc’ (Fox)

Gotta love a medical drama with a twist. We’ve seen all kinds of doctors with all kinds of unusual traits, but “Doc” finds a unique one. Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) was the brilliant chief of internal and family medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis until a traumatic car accident caused a brain injury that erased the last eight years of her life. Amy struggles to continue practicing medicine while navigating an unfamiliar world where she doesn’t remember the patients she’s treated, the colleagues she’s worked with, the soulmate she divorced and the man she now loves.

►Episode 1 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Hulu

‘American Primeval’ (Netflix)

The harsh, brutal and truly wild West is the setting for this miniseries from the screenwriter of “The Revenant.” Like that film, “American Primeval” is an unforgiving portrait of the lawlessness, violence and darkness in the frontier. It’s a highly fictionized take on the real-life conflicts among the U.S. Army, indigenous tribes and Mormons, including Brigham Young (played by Kim Coates). Amid the strife, a desperate woman named Sara Rowell (Betty Gilpin) hires a guide, Isaac (Taylor Kitsch), to take her and her son out West. The only goal of their harrowing journey is survival.

►Episodes 1-6 premiere Thursday, Jan. 9 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Pitt’ (Max)

Though “The Pitt” comes from “ER” producers John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill, stars “ER” alum Noah Wyle and has a premise that sounds a lot like “ER” — it is not “ER.” (Though Michael Crichton’s estate is alleging that Wells, Gemmill and Wyle took an idea for an “ER” reboot and turned it into “The Pitt,” but we’ll leave those details to well-paid lawyers.) Anyway, it’s not “ER” and it’s also not not “ER,” with a bit of “24” thrown in. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby’s shift as chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital's emergency room. As patients roll through, the doctors and nurses do everything they can to save lives.

►Episodes 1-2 premiere Thursday, Jan. 9 at 3 a.m. ET on Max

‘The Traitors’ season 3 (Peacock)

Time for a return trip to the Scottish Highlands for another season of deception and betrayals inflicted by low-level celebrities. Alan Cumming once again presides over the murder-mystery competition that pits 21 reality stars and public personalities against each other for a $250,000 prize. While the “Faithfuls” work together to increase the prize pot, a select few “Traitors” will eliminate them one by one. This year’s cast includes “Selling Sunset” real estate queen Chrishell Stause, “Survivor” mastermind Rob Mariano, “Vanderpump Rules” outcast Tom Sandoval, “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey and English aristocrat Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

►Episodes 1-3 premiere Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock

