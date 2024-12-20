The year in movies and TV was a bit odd in 2024. Last year's Hollywood strikes somewhat reduced the output of major movies and shows. Still, the studios, networks and streaming services released hundreds of titles — and I watched a lot of them.

I'll be honest: I haven't counted them, unlike my colleagues Rory Mellon (105 movies) and Malcolm McMillan (53 shows). My totals likely don't match theirs, but I definitely devoted many hours every week to watching TV and movies.

It may have been a down year, quantity-wise, but 2024 certainly recorded a number of highs, quality-wise. Without further ado, here's my list of 10 best movies and 10 best TV shows, both in alphabetical order, with streaming links if available.

10 best movies of 2024

‘Anora’

ANORA - Official Trailer #2 - In Select Theaters October - YouTube Watch On

The fairy-tale Cinderella story gets a rude awakening in this tragicomedy from Sean Baker. Mikey Madison, who was fantastic in FX’s “Better Things,” is even better as Ani, a Brooklyn sex worker who gets involved with an oligarch’s wealthy son. She’s surrounded by an equally excellent supporting cast, including Karren Karagulian as overbearing fixer Toros and Yura Borisov as Igor, a henchman with a conscience. Brimming with hilarity and heartbreak, “Anora” took me on a rollercoaster ride wilder than anything found at Coney Island.

►Rent/buy now on Amazon

‘The Brutalist’

The Brutalist | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Disillusionment with the American dream has fueled stories ranging from “The Great Gatsby” to “There Will Be Blood” to “Fight Club.” In that vein comes “The Brutalist,” a sprawling (nearly four hours) fable that touches on ambition, capitalism, the immigrant experience, trauma, addiction, class and art. Adrien Brody gives a masterful performance as László Tóth, a Hungarian-Jewish architect who survived the Holocaust and emigrated to the United States. The patronage of a wealthy industrialist (Guy Pearce) could be his ticket to success and recognition, but “The Brutalist” meticulously demonstrates that there’s always a price for your dreams — and it’s usually too high.

‘Challengers’

CHALLENGERS | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

Erotic dramas have gone out of style in Hollywood, yet Luca Guadagnino keeps serving up ace after ace in the genre, including two in 2024, “Challengers” and “Queer.” The former is a winner up the line thanks to the crackling chemistry between the three leads — Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist — and the nonlinear storytelling that slowly reveals how three tennis players ended up in a love triangle/tangle. “Challengers” is outrageous, thrilling, funny, and hella sexy.

►Stream now on Prime Video

‘A Complete Unknown’

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

I’m a sucker for a music biopic, especially for an artist I revere as much as Bob Dylan. I loved “Inside Llewyn Davis,” which isn’t a biopic but set during that folk’s heyday (and features a cameo by Dylan as a character). Still, I was a bit dubious about Timothée Chalamet portraying the icon, but admit I was wrong. Chalamet completely nails Dylan’s voice and aura. His performance of “The Times They Are A-Changin” is an electric, captivating scene. Director James Mangold and his co-writer Jay Cocks do well to let the music tell most of the story. Dylan’s work and life need no embellishments.

‘Conclave’

CONCLAVE - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters October 25 - YouTube Watch On

Watching a contentious election play out on the big screen after going through one in real life sounds like a bad time. Yet, “Conclave” proved to be an utterly riveting thriller set during the election of a new pope. It’s a super secretive process, and if the movie’s depiction gets anywhere close, one filled with intrigue. Backstabbing, blackmail, bullying — these cardinals would fit right in with the nobles on “Game of Thrones.” But just when you think you know how the movie will end, a twist of Biblical proportions left me shook.

►Stream now on Peacock

‘Dune: Part Two’

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer 3 - YouTube Watch On

Denis Villeneuve already proved he was the right hand to adapt Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic with the first film; the second is the spice on top of the cake. Everything about the visuals of “Part Two” is bigger and bolder, from the stunning cinematography to the incredible special effects. It also exceeds its predecessor with deeper character development, both of already-introduced figures like Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and Zendaya’s Chani to new faces like Austin Butler’s savage Feyd-Rautha. This is an epic that will be held up as the bar for years to come.

►Stream now on Max

‘Hit Man’

Hit Man | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Glen Powell is just so damn charming. He oozes magnetism in everything he’s in, whether he’s chasing superstorms in “Twisters” or going undercover as a fake assassin in the neo-noir romantic comedy “Hit Man.” Powell even co-wrote the latter with director Richard Linklater, so he’s clearly a man of varied talents. Their collaboration yielded terrific results: an entertaining, sexy, fun and funny thrill-filled ride.

►Stream now on Netflix

‘A Real Pain’

A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Just as a romantic comedy relies heavily on the chemistry between its leads, so does this familial dramedy, which pairs Jesse Eisenberg (also the writer/director) and Kieran Culkin as Jewish American cousins who go on a trip to Poland to honor their late grandmother. Their journey is marked by emotional reckonings — with their shared pasts, with their current estrangement, and with the weight of history. Eisenberg and Culkin feel like they are actually cousins in real life; the relationship between the buttoned-up David and free-spirited Benji feels that natural and effortless. They make a story that might feel heavy and ponderous instead come across as healing and profound.

‘Sing Sing’

Sing Sing | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

I wasn’t expecting a prison drama to be one of the most uplifting movies of the year, yet here we are. Set in the titular New York prison, it follows Divine G (Colman Domingo) and other inmates who participate in the Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) program. The RTA is a real-life program and one of the inmates is an actual graduate, George “Divine Eye” Maclin as himself, which just makes this story even more moving. As much as “Sing Sing” pulls on your heartstrings, it’s never mawkish. Authenticity and compassion ring through every scene, resulting in a powerful tribute to art’s ability to transform and heal.

‘Wicked’

Wicked - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Unlike many of the millions of people who flocked to theaters to see “Wicked,” I’ve never seen a stage production so I went into the movie adaptation totally, well, green. Even with little prior knowledge and zero emotional ties, I adored it. The songs are, of course, a smash; there’s good reason the musical has been beloved for so long. The choreography is infectious (see all the memes) and the excellent production design, costumes and makeup will all undoubtedly be honored this awards season. But the performances by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda are what make “Wicked” the movie defy gravity.

Honorable mentions: “Didi,” “Emilia Pérez,” “Inside Out 2,” “Juror No. 2,” “Twisters”

10 best TV shows of 2024

‘Baby Reindeer’

Baby Reindeer | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This limited series came out of nowhere to become one of the most talked-about TV shows of recent years. Based on comedian Richard Gadd’s autobiographical one-man show, it’s a gripping, disturbing and often darkly funny thriller that takes up difficult subjects including mental illness and sexual violence against men. Gadd is poignant as a version of himself who becomes entangled with a stalker named Martha (the sensational Jessica Gunning). I still occasionally think about “Baby Reindeer” months after seeing it; it’s the kind of show that haunts you.

►Stream now on Netflix

‘English Teacher’

English Teacher | Official Trailer | Brian Jordan Alvarez, Stephanie Koenig, Sean Patton | FX - YouTube Watch On

Brian Jordan Alvarez’s comedy has gotten a lot of comparisons to “Abbott Elementary,” which is understandable since it’s also set in a school and flattering since the latter is an award-winning hit. But except for the setting, they’re not that alike. “English Teacher” is intended for a more mature audience and it delves into thornier issues, like sexual orientation, gender identity and “wokeness.” Alvarez and his cohorts handle it all with insight, nuance and, above all, humor. It may take a couple of episodes, but “English Teacher” will make you laugh out loud — and give thanks you’re not in high school anymore.

►Stream now on Hulu

‘Hacks’

This Season On Hacks | Hacks | Max - YouTube Watch On

The on-again, off-again working relationship between Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder’s Ava is such rich territory to mine that it’s like their hike in the woods this season — no end in sight (I pray). It’s such a pleasure to watch Smart deliver zinger after zinger and Einbinder alternately flail and focus on her goals. And “Hacks” has deftly expanded its scope beyond the twin stars to develop characters in their orbit, like manager Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) and his assistant Kayla (Megan Stalter). I sense “Hacks” won’t go on for much longer, but I hope the jokes stay as razor-sharp until the lights go down.

►Stream now on Max

‘Industry’

I’ve often called “Industry” a mix of “The Bear” plus “Billions” plus “Euphoria.” But in season 3, the finance drama really came into its own and became much more than a sum of those parts by going for broke, much like its characters. As in previous installments, “Industry” continued to explore the corrupting, dangerous, and toxic influence of big money as seen in Harper’s (Myha'la) ruthless ambition, Yamin’s (Marisa Abela) daddy issues and Eric’s (Ken Leung) frantic maneuvering. But money is a merciless master; not even Pierpoint bank is too big to fail. By the end of the season, “Industry” blows up the status quo and sets the stage for an exciting fresh start.

►Stream now on Max

‘Nobody Wants This’

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

You had me at Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. They’re two of my favorite stars from two of my favorite shows of the early-to-mid aughts (from “Veronica Mars” and “The O.C.,” respectively). And they’re freaking delightful together in this rom-com with a premise that reads like a joke: A rabbi meets a sex podcaster at a dinner party and yada yada yada …. Their palpable chemistry and individual winsomeness helps drive the show over some bumps, like stereotypes about Jewish women, that will hopefully get smoothed out in season 2. More Bell and Brody will complete me.

►Stream now on Netflix

‘The Penguin’

The Penguin | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Confession: I only got halfway through “The Batman.” Not because it was terrible; I just paused it to do something else and never went back to it. So, I went into “The Penguin” a bit blind, but never felt like I had missed anything. The show stands on its own, adeptly building its version of Gotham City and filling it with compelling characters. Naturally, the well-known villain played by Colin Farrell takes up a lot of space, but he’s matched and maybe surpassed by Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Gigante, whose rage is incandescent enough to light up the city. Instead of a second season, I’m hoping Sofia gets her own spinoff.

►Stream on Max

‘Shogun’

Shōgun - Official Trailer | Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai | FX - YouTube Watch On

Five years ago, a foreign-language screen project finding mainstream, massive success was inconceivable. Then came “Parasite” and “Squid Game” to upend the status quo, and “Shogun” followed in their wake to hook viewers who are now more used to reading subtitles. “Shogun” makes it well worth the effort by creating an enthralling epic set in feudal Japan filled with fascinating characters and their magnificent portrayers, like the calculating Lord Toranga (Hiroyuki Sanada), the enigmatic Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai) and the fish-out-of-water English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis). Is the already-ordered second season necessary? No, but I’m eager to venture back into the world of “Shogun” anyway.

►Stream on Hulu

‘Shrinking’

Shrinking — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Many hall-of-fame comedies had rough first seasons (see: “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation”), not truly coming into their own until the second. That’s also the case with “Shrinking,” which loosened up and leaned into its best feature: the ensemble cast. Although Jason Segel’s Jimmy is still the main protagonist, there’s less emphasis on his work as a therapist. Instead, more time is given to Harrison Ford’s Paul, Jessica Williams’ Gaby, Lukita Maxwell’s Alice, Luke Tennie’s Sean, Michael Urie’s Brian, Christa Miller’s Liz and Ted McGinley’s Derek. I’m glad the show’s creators realized how much we just want to hang out with this little village of people.

►Stream now on Apple TV Plus

‘Slow Horses’

Slow Horses — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

I’m pretty sure the resurgence of spy thrillers on TV is due to the success of “Slow Horses.” It doesn’t break new ground in the genre but every aspect of it is carried out with ultra-competence and finesse. The writing is sharp, the production is impeccable and the performances from Gary Oldman on down are sublime. Even a slightly-less-stellar season 4 — mostly due to seeing less of Oldman’s slovenly Jackson Lamb than usual and some pacing issues — is still good enough to make my top 10 list.

►Stream now on Apple TV Plus

‘Somebody Somewhere’

Somebody Somewhere Season 3 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Here’s how I describe this underrated gem of a show: “Nothing happens and everything happens.” The dramedy simply and gracefully captures slice-of-life stuff that most of us can relate to, from grieving a loved one to feeling aimless to accepting yourself. The characters, and the actors who portray them, are people I want to hang out with, particularly Bridget Everett as protagonist Sam and Jeff Hiller as her best friend Joel. Each episode has such warmth and heart that it feels like you’re getting a big hug. And who doesn’t want that?

►Stream now on Max

Honorable mentions: “Agatha All Along,” “The Bear,” “The Diplomat,” “A Man on the Inside,” “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” “The Traitors,” “True Detective: Night Country”