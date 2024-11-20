Black Friday Roku sale — 5 deals I'd get on the best streaming devices from $29

Black Friday is officially upon us, and it’s the ideal time to upgrade your streaming setup without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking to cut the cord or give someone the ultimate binge-watching experience, Roku streaming devices are a must-have for any home entertainment enthusiast.

Right now, top retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are offering steep discounts on some of Roku’s best devices (and we’ve tested them at Tom’s Guide). For example, the Roku Streambar SE is now 30% off at Best Buy to the number one Roku Streaming Stick for just $34 also at Best Buy, these deals make it easier than ever to enjoy your favorite shows, movies and streaming apps.

Ready to snag the perfect streaming deal? Here are the five best Roku Black Friday deals I’d grab right now. And don’t forget to check out our roundup of live Black Friday sales for more incredible savings, along with some Amazon and Best Buy promo codes.

Best Roku streaming device deals

Roku Express - HD Streaming Player: was $32 now $29 at Amazon This device is one of the most affordable streaming sticks, delivering easy access to your favorite shows and movies in HD. Compact and user-friendly, it supports top streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus. Perfect for first-time streamers or secondary TVs, it’s an unbeatable value for those seeking great devices on a budget.