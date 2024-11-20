Black Friday Roku sale — 5 deals I'd get on the best streaming devices from $29
Snag these deals on some of the best Roku streaming devices
Black Friday is officially upon us, and it’s the ideal time to upgrade your streaming setup without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking to cut the cord or give someone the ultimate binge-watching experience, Roku streaming devices are a must-have for any home entertainment enthusiast.
Right now, top retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are offering steep discounts on some of Roku’s best devices (and we’ve tested them at Tom’s Guide). For example, the Roku Streambar SE is now 30% off at Best Buy to the number one Roku Streaming Stick for just $34 also at Best Buy, these deals make it easier than ever to enjoy your favorite shows, movies and streaming apps.
Ready to snag the perfect streaming deal? Here are the five best Roku Black Friday deals I’d grab right now. And don’t forget to check out our roundup of live Black Friday sales for more incredible savings, along with some Amazon and Best Buy promo codes.
Best Roku streaming device deals
This device is one of the most affordable streaming sticks, delivering easy access to your favorite shows and movies in HD. Compact and user-friendly, it supports top streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus. Perfect for first-time streamers or secondary TVs, it’s an unbeatable value for those seeking great devices on a budget.
Need a 4K streaming stick? This next device is a compact powerhouse, offering stunning 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support for an immersive viewing experience. With its fast performance, intuitive interface, and wide app selection, it’s no surprise we called it our favorite streaming stick in our review. It's essentially perfect for any entertainment setup.
The 2020 Roku Ultra delivers exceptional 4K HDR streaming with Dolby Vision and Atmos support, making it perfect for home theaters. With improved speed, voice remote, and Ethernet, it’s the best choice for those seeking faster streaming. In our review, we called it the best premium Roku device for its improved wireless performance.
This streambar combines 4K streaming and improved audio in a compact design. Perfect for small spaces, it delivers some of the most crisp visuals and a noticeable boost to TV sound. While not a premium speaker, it’s a solid upgrade over built-in TV audio, and we easily gave it four stars in our review.
One of the best Roku TV on shelves in 2024 has to be the Pro Series Mini-LED. This TV is a fantastic choice for those wanting excellent performance and simplicity. Released this year, it delivers vibrant visuals, enhanced brightness and Roku's intuitive platform. Offering a premium experience at a lower cost, it’s definitely a deal worth grabbing.
Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.