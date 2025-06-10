Roku's next wave of TVs start at just $130 — here’s where to buy them

Roku just launched its 2025 refreshed TVs in the US, with availability spanning several major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

These TVs include new iterations of the Roku Pro, Roku Plus, and Roku Select Series TVs, each of which have ranked among the best budget TVs on the market.

Here's everything you can expect from the new lineup, which starts at just $130.

Roku Pro Series 2025: The star of the show

(Image credit: Roku)

At the top of the list is Roku's newest Pro Series TV, which comes equipped with Mini-LED backlighting. Roku claims the new Pro Series offers a 75% boost in high dynamic contrast, owing to its new Smart Picture Max feature that dynamically adjusts picture performance depending on the scene.

Expect better highlights and less blooming

That means you can expect better highlights and less blooming, which was a major sticking point on the original Roku Pro Series that launched last year.

Like the Roku Ultra, one of the best streaming devices, the Roku Pro series comes equipped with the Roku Voice Remote Pro. It will also have a super slim profile and an accompanying wall mount kit that you can purchase separately.

Roku Plus 2025: Improved audio and Mini-LED backlighting

The Roku Plus is getting some exciting changes as well. Namely, Mini-LED backlighting. A new built-in subwoofer also ensures you get incredible sound right out of the box — though, you will still probably want one of the best soundbars for better audio performance.

Roku's also giving the Plus its Smart Picture Max functionality found on the new Pro Series TV. It's unclear how much of an improvement this might bring to the Plus Series overall, but it should help to mitigate blooming and improve shadows.

You'll also find a new button on the TV itself, which will help you find the remote if it gets lost in the couch or elsewhere. As someone who loses the remote constantly, this is a handy feature — but it should also be available on Roku's app.

Roku Select 2025: Your super-sized 85-inch Roku TV has arrived

While the Roku Plus is getting an improved processor and the Roku Pro has some exciting new features in store, the Roku Select Series is the catch-all series that spans HD, FHD, and 4K resolutions, depending on which screen size you buy.

The good news of Roku's scattershot approach to the Select Series is that there's now an 85-inch size to the Select range. That's a huge win for sports and gaming fans, plus the Select series will also now have support for Dolby Audio on all models and HDR10+ support on the 4K screens.

Where to buy Roku's 2025 TVs

You can pick Roku's newest TVs starting right now, available at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. As mentioned, prices start at just $130, making these prime savings for those looking to get a new screen.

The Roku Select, its cheapest of the bunch, is available in sizes ranging from 24-inch to 85-inch. The Roku Pro and Roku Plus, on the other hand, will only be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch configurations.

That's a major disappointment in the face of big TVs becoming ever-popular, but the upgrades are suitably interesting for Roku OS fans.

We'll be sure to get these new Roku sets in for testing to find which among them fits among the best Roku TVs given the 2025 improvements.