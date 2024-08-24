Wolves vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Wolves vs Chelsea live stream sees Enzo Maresca take his team on the road for the first time, with a testing trip to Molineux on the cards — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Wolves vs Chelsea live stream, Date, Time, Channels Wolves vs Chelsea live stream takes place on Sunday, August 25

► Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Wolves had a tough start to the 2024/25 Premier League season with a trip to Arsenal last weekend. Gary O'Neil's side rarely looked threatening, which can partly be explained by the departure of talented winger Pedro Neto to today's opponents. Still, on-loan striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, Matheus Cunha, and Hwang Hee-Chan can all cause problems on their day – could we see that on Sunday against the visitors from London?

Chelsea's start was even tougher, with a visit from champions Man City to Stamford Bridge. It ended as expected, with the away side winning 2-0, but the stats suggested there are reasons to be hopeful for fans of the Blues. They had plenty of possession and could've scored if Nicolas Jackson had been a bit more switched on, so a game against weaker opposition will give them a chance to prove it.

Can either of these sides record their first win of the new Premier League season? Tune in to find out, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Wolves vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Wolves vs Chelsea live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Wolves vs Chelsea and watch the game.

Watch Wolves vs Chelsea in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Wolves vs Chelsea in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Wolves vs Chelsea live stream in the United Kingdom.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$225 (that's CAN$18.75 per month).

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Wolves vs Chelsea in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Chelsea game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Wolves vs Chelsea in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Wolves vs Chelsea live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide