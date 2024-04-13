West Ham vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The West Ham vs Fulham live stream is an important match for the Hammers as they look to keep their position in the race European qualification — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

West Ham vs Fulham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The West Ham vs Fulham live stream takes place today Sunday, April 14.

► Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 p.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEDT (Apr. 15)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere

West Ham are hoping to hold onto 7th in the EPL table which would likely secure them some form of European football next season (either Europa League of Europa Conference League), but clubs like Newcastle, Chelsea, Brighton and Wolves are on their tail with just a couple points separating these clubs. If West Ham are to finish on top of what is quickly becoming a mini-league of its own, they’ll need to win home games like this one.

Fulham are arguably one of the only clubs in the league that realistically have nothing to play for this season apart from pride. They are well protected from the relegation battle, but it’s highly improbable they will challenge the top 10, so Marco Silva’s men appear to be treading water for now. That lack of drive is showing in their performance as Fulham are three without a win and come into this game following back-to-back defeats against Nottm Forest and Newcastle.

West Ham vs Fulham is an important match for the home side, with a win needed to keep them in the driver's seat for a top-seven finish, but Fulham will make the short journey over to West London looking to spoil the mood. Don’t miss a West Ham vs Fulham live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham from anywhere

West Ham vs Fulham live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch West Ham vs Fulham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business.

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the West Ham vs Fulham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the West Ham vs Fulham live stream by using a VPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fwatch%2Fhome" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no West Ham vs Fulham live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video previously broadcast 20 matches earlier in the season.

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Fulham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Fulham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a West Ham vs Fulham live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a VPN service.