Wales vs Scotland live stream: How to watch 2024 Six Nations online

The Wales vs Scotland live stream will see the hosts aiming to extend their record of 11 straight victories against the Scots in Cardiff when the two sides commence battle in the 2024 Six Nations on Saturday — and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

• Time: 4:45 p.m. GMT / 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT / 3:45 a.m. AEDT (Feb 4)

• U.K. — BBC iPlayer (FREE)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.S. — Stan Sport

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After reaching the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup, Wales have embarked on a rebuilding phase and enter the Six Nations without a host of star names. Taulupe Faletau, Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake are all injured, Louis Rees-Zammit is trying his luck in the NFL, Leigh Halfpenny and Dan Biggar have retired, and Liam Williams is unavailable after choosing to play club rugby in Japan.

This has led to coach Warren Gatland naming five uncapped players in his squad, while 21-year-old Dafydd Jenkins has been named captain. On paper, it seems a tough task but Wales have an impressive record against the Scots in the capital, having not lost against their rivals in Cardiff since 2002.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend will be hoping to end his run at the at the Principality Stadium and will hope that influential co-captain Finn Russell can once again star. The 31-year-old delivered an electric performance in the reverse fixture last year as Scotland produced a record 35-7 victory over Wales at Murrayfield.

Read on and we'll show you how to access Wales vs Scotland live streams and watch the 2024 Six Nations wherever you are.

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., then you can enjoy a Wales vs Scotland live stream for FREE. The game will be shown on BBC and via its streaming service BBC iPlayer.

In fact, all 15 games of the 2024 Six Nations will be broadcast on ITV and BBC, and on their streaming services ITVX and BBC iPlayer. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the games on TV or via online streaming.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Wales vs Scotland live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch Wales vs Scotland from anywhere

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to BBC iPlayer on your web browser and watch the free Wales vs Scotland live stream as you would at home.

Wales vs Scotland live streams by country

How to watch Wales vs Scotland live streams in the U.S.

Every game of the 2024 Six Nations, including a Wales vs Scotland live stream, will be shown on both Peacock and CNBC in the U.S.. A subscription to Peacock starts from just $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

OTT streaming service Fubo carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Fubo trial.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Wales vs Scotland live stream.

In addition to showing the 2024 Six Nations, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. That includes classics like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and This Is Us, to new shows like Twisted Metal and Bupkis.

How to watch a Wales vs Scotland live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the Wales vs Scotland live stream in Australia as the streaming service is showing every match of the 2024 Six Nations ad-free.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub, but you can take advantage of a 30-day FREE trial).

Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch the Wales vs Scotland live stream in New Zealand

Live Six Nations coverage in New Zealand, including a Wales vs Scotland live stream, comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch every game online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch a Wales vs Scotland live stream just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.