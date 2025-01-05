Vikings vs Lions live stream: How to watch NFL online and on TV from anywhere

The 14-2 Detroit Lions welcome the 14-2 Minnesota Vikings for Sunday Night Football – and you can watch Vikings vs Lions online from anywhere with a VPN.

Vikings vs Lions live stream date, time and channels The Vikings vs Lions live stream takes place on Sunday, January 5.

► Time: 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. GMT (Jan. 6 ) / 11:20 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 6)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The final game of the NFL regular season is the biggest game of the regular season.

It might be the biggest non-playoff game of all time. Why? The 14-2 Detroit Lions host fierce rivals, the 14-2 Minnesota Vikings, for the NFC North title, the NFC's number-one seed, the playoff bye, and ultimate bragging rights.

Never before have two 14-win teams met in the season's final game. The Vikings travel to Detroit on a nine-game winning streak and a surging belief that this is their year to win it all.

The Lions return to Detroit after winning against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. The injury-ravaged Lions may be walking wounded into this battle, but home-field advantage will undoubtedly give them a considerable boost.

The winner will earn the sole playoff bye, home-field advantage in the playoffs and the all-important bragging rights. This is the biggest Vikings vs Lions match-up of all time.

So read on for how to watch Vikings vs Lions, along with all of this season's football, with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

Vikings vs Lions injury report

Lions injury report: RB David Montgomery, Out (Knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley, Out (Illness), LB Alex Anzalone, Questionable (Forearm), WR Kalif Raymond, Questionable (Foot), RB Craig Reynolds, Questionable (Back)

Vikings injury report: LB Pat Jones, Out (Knee), CB Fabian Moreau, Questionable (Hip), Kamu Grugier-Hill, Questionable (Illness)

How to watch Vikings vs Lions live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching NFL on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN. As we point out in our NordVPN review, it offers superb speeds and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below and watch the NFL live.

How to watch Vikings vs Lions live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Vikings vs Lions live stream is on NBC, which is available with most cable TV packages and most basic TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $50.99 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including NBC in select cities. Fubo is another option for this game. For $79.99 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including NBC, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $50.99/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network. Sling Orange has ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $65.99.

Limited time offer: Get a discount on your first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of top channels, including FOX, FS1, CBS, ESPN, ABC and NBC.

How to watch Vikings vs Lions live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Vikings vs Lions game is being shown on on Sky Sports NFL and will be available on NFL GamePass. Kick off is at 1:20 a.m. GMT on Monday, January 6.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch Vikings vs Lions from abroad.

How to watch Vikings vs Lions live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the Vikings vs Lions live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing Vikings vs Lions, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before, as well as the option to get your first month for just $1.

Vikings vs Lions, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Vikings vs Lions live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are a couple of options for watching Vikings vs Lions live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN/CTV Network.

DAZN, however, will also live stream Vikings vs Lions, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$29.99 and includes regular season games and Super Bowl 2025 in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

More from Tom's Guide