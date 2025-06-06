How to watch Venezuela vs Bolivia: Live stream 2026 World Cup qualifier online from anywhere in the world

The Venezuela vs Bolivia live stream is a potentially pivotal contest in World Cup qualifying from South America, with both sides separated by only a point in contention for the sole intercontinental playoff spot. Who will come out on top in Maturin?

Here we explain how you can watch Venezuela vs Bolivia from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Venezuela vs Bolivia live stream, date, time and channels The Venezuela vs Bolivia live stream takes place Friday, 6 June.

• Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. AEST (Sat)

• FREE STREAM — SBS On Demand (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on Fanatiz USA

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Venezuela have never qualified for a World Cup and La Vinotinto may never have a better opportunity to make it to the biggest party in soccer. Currently occupying the intercontinental playoff spot in seventh place, Fernando Batista's side helped their cause with a 1-0 win over Peru last time out in March. Unbeaten at home in qualifying, they will again rely on former West Brom and Everton forward Salomon Rondon's goals, while there may be a debut for Lazio youngster Alessandro Milani, who has recently declared for the country, over Italy.

Bolivia are one place below their opponents, who they beat 4-0 at home (and, crucially, at altitude) last September to spark a run of three qualifying victories in a row, also beating Chile away and Colombia at home. That victory in Chile was La Verde's first qualifying win on the road in 67 attempts, and will inspire confidence. Oscar Villegas' side need the win, as a defeat would drop them to four points behind Venezuela.

Here is how to watch Venezuela vs Bolivia live streams from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How to watch Venezuela vs Bolivia for free

If you're in Australia you're in luck as you can watch a Venezuela vs Bolivia live stream for FREE. It will be streamed online on the SBS On Demand along with all other CONMEBOL qualifiers.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch Venezuela vs Bolivia from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Venezuela vs Bolivia live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia, and want to view SBS as usual, you'd select an Australia server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to SBS On Demand and enjoy!

How to watch Venezuela vs Bolivia in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Venezuela vs Bolivia live stream on Fanatiz USA, a platform which specializes in sports streaming, with a focus on events happening in Latin America.

To watch Venezuela vs Bolivia, you can pay $29.99 for the game, or $49.99 for the Bolivia PPV package, which also allows you to watch Bolivia vs Chile on June 10. Or if you want access to the majority of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers this month, go for the $99.99 deal.

Not currently in the USA but want to catch the match? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch Venezuela vs Bolivia online in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Though there is no U.K.-specific service that will be showing Venezuela vs Bolivia, there is an option to sign in to Fanatiz to watch the World Cup qualifier. This is also the option for many countries in Europe, excluding France.

There's a similar deal to in the U.S., but it's a good deal cheaper. To watch Venezuela vs Bolivia, you can pay €9.99 for the Bolivia PPV package, plus a free month of the Fanatiz Front-Row Plan, which includes access to the top flight in Argentina, Peru and other leagues in South America.

If you're in the U.K. and want to watch your subscriptions from back home, use a good VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Venezuela vs Bolivia in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Venezuela vs Bolivia is available on the Canadian version of Fanatiz.

There are two PPV options for Canadian viewers with the same set packages as in America.

If you're usually based in Canada but find yourself elsewhere at the moment, use a quality VPN like NordVPN to access your usual subscriptions.

How to watch Venezuela vs Bolivia online in Australia for FREE

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Venezuela vs Bolivia is being shown on SBS on TV Down Under, and you can watch Venezuela vs Bolivia online for FREE via the SBS On Demand streaming service and app. It kicks off at 8 a.m. AEST on Saturdya morning.

If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide