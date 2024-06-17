Turkiye vs Georgia live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 online and for free

There'll be stacks of talent on show as Turkiye face Georgia at Westfalenstadion, but not much experience; Georgia had never even qualified for a major tournament before Euro 2024. It should be a fascinating clash — you can watch Turkiye vs Georgia live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Turkiye vs Georgia live stream, date, time and channels The Turkiye vs Georgia live stream will take place on Tuesday, June 18.

• Time: 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEST (Jun. 19)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on Fubo Sports Network via Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It's difficult to overstate just how poor Turkiye were three years ago, and Vincenzo Montella is hoping to exorcise those demons with a positive approach led by teenage trio Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz and Can Uzun.

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Guler finished the domestic season in sensational form, scoring six league goals from six attempts in just 330 minutes of playing time, while Juventus striker Yildiz has form on the big stage, having scored his first international goal in a 3–2 win over Germany.

Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, aka Kvaradona, is to Georgia what Gareth Bale was to Wales – their best player, their talisman, their pinup. What that disregards, however, is that they also have a top-tier goalkeeper in Giorgi Mamardashvili, and a promising pair of supporting acts in Giorgi Chakvetadze and the mercurial Zuriko Davitashvili.

Make sure you don’t miss a moment of the Turkiye vs Georgia live stream by checking out our guide on how to watch Euro 2024.

Where to watch Turkiye vs Georgia for free

In the U.K. football fans can enjoy every moment of Euro 2024 across the BBC and ITV.

Turkiye vs Georgia is on BBC One– watch for free on BBC iPlayer. Just note that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch.

Other free-to-air coverage of Euro 2024: Germany (via ZDF and ARD ), France (via TF1 ), Spain (via RTVE) and Italy (via RAI ). Soccer fans in New Zealand can also watch Euro 2024 for free via TVNZ.

Other free-to-air coverage of Euro 2024: Germany (via ZDF and ARD ), France (via TF1 ), Spain (via RTVE) and Italy (via RAI ). Soccer fans in New Zealand can also watch Euro 2024 for free via TVNZ.

How to watch Turkiye vs Georgia from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during Euro 2024 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch Turkiye vs Georgia live online.

How to watch Turkiye vs Georgia in the U.S.

Turkiye vs Georgia is one of five group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo in the U.S..

The vast majority of Euro 2024 games, however, air on FOX and Fox Sports 1 (FS1). These channels may be accessible as part of your cable package or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Overall, Fubo is the best option if you want to watch every single game of Euro 2024. The Pro Plan costs $79 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Turkiye vs Georgia in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. are very lucky as every single game of Euro 2024 will be broadcast for free — it is the nation’s sport after all. The Turkiye vs Georgia live stream is being shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is at 5 p.m. U.K. time.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Turkiye vs Georgia in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can enjoy Euro 2024, including Turkiye vs Georgia, on TSN, as part of a cable TV package. However, if you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90 per year.

If you want even more sporting action you can add TSN Plus for an additional $8 a month, or at a discounted annual rate of $80. TSN has yet to confirm if any Euro 2024 games will require a TSN Plus account. We'll update once we know more.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Turkiye vs Georgia live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Turkiye vs Georgia in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch a Turkiye vs Georgia live stream via Optus Sport, which is showing the whole of Euro 2024. It costs $24.99 AUD per month, or there's an Annual Pass for $199 AUD/year. Optus Sport can accessed via a dedicated mobile app, and it's also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on Optus Sport as if you were back home.

How to watch Turkiye vs Georgia in New Zealand

Kiwis can access Euro 2024 live streams, including Turkiye vs Georgia, via TVNZ following the closure of Spark Sport in July 2023. TVNZ is a free-to-air television network, giving sports fans in New Zealand access to Turkiye vs Georgia live streams without having to spend a penny.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.