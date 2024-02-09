Tour of Oman live stream: How to watch the five-day cycling race from anywhere

Movistar’s Imanol Erviti and Lawrence Naesen of Ag2R Citröen on the final stage of last year’s Tour of Oman.

The 2024 Tour of Oman is the 13th running of this early season warm weather stage race through the deserts of the Gulf state. With three of the five stages finishing on an upward gradient it favours the climbers but there are also opportunities for the sprinters, so expect a thrilling race.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch a 2024 Tour of Oman live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Tour of Oman live stream, dates, channels 2024 Tour of Oman live streams will be available between Saturday, February 10 and Wednesday, February 14.

► Time — Start times vary each day. Check tour-of-oman.com for details.

► U.S. — FloBikes

► Canada — FloBikes

► Australia — Highlights on SBS

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The 13th Tour of Oman kicks off on Saturday, February 10 for five stages of racing under the warm desert sun. While some riders will see it as a chance to get quality miles in their legs in good conditions, many will be chomping at the bit to put in a strong performance and get their year off to a good start.

Looking at the stage profiles, three of the five days finish on uphill gradients, but it’s only the final stage to Green Mountain that's really for the pure climbers. It's here that the favourites for the overall win will have to be at their best and top of this list are Adam Yates and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché - Wanty) and Warren Barguil (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL).

The race starts with a stage for the pure sprinters — the likes of Fabio Jakobsen, Bryan Coquard, Alexander Kristoff and Caleb Ewan — but after this they start to favor climbers or the sprinters who can climb a bit. Stage two finishes with a 2.6 kilometre 7% climb, stage three the 4.6 kilometre 8.5% climb up Eastern Mountain, then the big finale on the final stage. As is the case every year, the now infamous Green mountain, with its brutal 10% slopes, lies in wait to decide who will win.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Tour of Oman on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2024 Tour of Oman on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Tour of Oman schedule and route

Stages

Stage 1 | Saturday, February 10 | Oman Across Ages Museum - Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) (181.5 km)

Stage 2 | Sunday, February 11 | Al Sifah - Qurayyat (170.4 km)

Stage 3 | Monday, February 12 | Bid Bid - Eastern Mountain (169.3 km)

Stage 4 | Tuesday, February 13 | Al Rustaq Fort - Yitti Hills (207.5 km)

Stage 5 | Wednesday, February 14 | Imty - Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain) (138.7 km)

The route

(Image credit: Tour of Oman)