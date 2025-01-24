Tottenham vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Tottenham vs Leicester live stream features two sides in desperate need of a victory after a string of poor results in the Premier League. It’s a vital game for both teams — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Mon.)

• U.S. —USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

It’s gone from bad to worse for Ange Postecoglou in recent weeks as Tottenham’s injury crisis has worsened and their form has fallen off a cliff. Initially inconsistent at the start of the season, Spurs have now won just one of their last 10 league games and have slid to 15th in the league table. To get anything from this game they’ll need to sharpen up defensively, having conceded two or more in their last four top-flight matches.

Since winning his opening Premier League game, Ruud van Nistelrooy has failed to lead Leicester to victory in any of their last seven league games, including six straight defeats. It’s been a stark reality check for the former striker who has been unable to solve the club’s defensive issues. However, they are playing another struggling side and have attacking players that can exploit a make-shift Spurs backline.

Read on to find out how to watch Tottenham vs Leicester live streams where you are today. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription? You can still watch Tottenham vs Leicester live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription? You can still watch Tottenham vs Leicester live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Tottenham vs Leicester as you would at home.

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Tottenham vs Leicester live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $46/month (often discounted for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're not bothered about watching the match live as it goes out, a Tottenham vs Leicester stream replay will be available on Peacock the following day (Monday).

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Tottenham vs Leicester live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $46/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers get their first month at a discounted price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can I watch a Tottenham vs Leicester live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Tottenham vs Leicester live stream in the UK as the match has not been selected by any of the broadcasters.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Leicester live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month with $5 off your first month, or upgrade to premium for $42.99/month if you want to watch in 4K.

Canadians travelling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Leicester game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. An Optus subscription costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $299.98.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access anTottenham vs Leicester live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Kick-off is at 3 a.m. NZDT on Monday morning.

For those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

