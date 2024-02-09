Tottenham vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Tottenham vs Brighton live stream sees two European hopefuls go head-to-head in north London — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Tottenham vs Brighton live stream, date, time, channels The Tottenham vs Brighton live stream takes place Saturday, Feb. 10.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 11)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Tottenham head into the weekend having only lost only one of their last eight Premier League games. Despite that excellent record, they dropped out of the top four following a 2-2 draw with Everton last time out. On the plus side, Son Heung-min is in line to feature following his return from the Asian Cup, while Yves Bissouma is also expected to be involved for the first time in almost two months.

Brighton's recent form has been patchy but the mood at the club was lifted thanks to a 4-1 thrashing of arch-rivals Crystal Palace last weekend. The Seagulls are still in the European conversation and they will arrive in north London with the aim of collecting all three points.

Tottenham's 23 matches this season have contained 84 goals, while Brighton's have featured 80. Those are the two highest figures in the top eight of the EPL so fans of 0-0 draws should look elsewhere.

You’ll want to catch a Tottenham vs Brighton live stream, and we’ve got all the details you need down below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham vs Brighton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Tottenham vs Brighton live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Brighton live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.