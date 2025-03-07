Strade Bianche 2025 live stream: How to watch the spectacular cycling race online

The Spring Classics are now well underway and next up for the biggest names in the peloton is the Strade Bianche. Taking place on the famous white gravel roads in Tuscany, the men will compete over 213km while the women will contest an equally testing 136km course.

Strade Bianche 2025 live streams: TV schedule and dates Strade Bianche 2025 live streams take place on Saturday, March 8.

► Start time: 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. PT / 10.30 a.m. GMT / 9:30 p.m. AEDT

• FREE STREAM — SBS on Demand

• U.S. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

The Strade Bianche may not be one of cycling’s five monument races, but it always attracts a strong field of riders looking to sharpen their form ahead of the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Last year, Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates dominated the race in Italy, and he will return to Tuscany to defend his title.

Pogačar, aiming to become only the second rider to win the race three times, will face tough competition. Among his challengers are 2023 champion Tom Pidcock, Spanish star Mikel Landa, seasoned Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, and France’s David Gaudu.

In the women’s race, 2024 winner Lotte Kopecky is unlikely to compete, but the field remains packed with talent. Past champions include Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini, who won in 2017, Dutch legend Anna van der Breggen, who triumphed in 2018, and her compatriot Demi Vollering, the 2023 victor.

Strade Bianche 2025 live streams around the world

Look no further than a VPN (virtual private network). A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere in the world.

We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN.

Using a VPN with NordVPN:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a UK service, you'd select UK from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Discovery+ or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch Strade Bianche live stream in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2025 Strade Bianche on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Strade Bianche live stream in the U.K.

Live coverage of Strade Bianche will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

How to watch Strade Bianche live stream in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Strade Bianche on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Strade Bianche live stream in Australia

In Australia, cycling fans are among the luckiest in the world as they can watch the 2025 Strade Bianche for FREE on SBS on Demand.

Strade Bianche 2025 route map

Strade Bianche 2025 route map (Image credit: Strade Bianche)

