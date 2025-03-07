Strade Bianche 2025 live stream: How to watch the spectacular cycling race online

The Spring Classics continue on the beautiful white gravel roads of Tuscany — Discover how you can catch all the action

Lotte Kopecky training in Spain in 2024
(Image credit: Photo by Tim de Waele)
The Spring Classics are now well underway and next up for the biggest names in the peloton is the Strade Bianche. Taking place on the famous white gravel roads in Tuscany, the men will compete over 213km while the women will contest an equally testing 136km course.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Strade Bianche 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Strade Bianche 2025 live streams: TV schedule and dates

Strade Bianche 2025 live streams take place on Saturday, March 8.
Start time: 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. PT / 10.30 a.m. GMT / 9:30 p.m. AEDT
FREE STREAM — SBS on Demand
 U.S. — FloBikes
 U.K. Discovery+
Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

The Strade Bianche may not be one of cycling’s five monument races, but it always attracts a strong field of riders looking to sharpen their form ahead of the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Last year, Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates dominated the race in Italy, and he will return to Tuscany to defend his title.

Pogačar, aiming to become only the second rider to win the race three times, will face tough competition. Among his challengers are 2023 champion Tom Pidcock, Spanish star Mikel Landa, seasoned Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, and France’s David Gaudu.

In the women’s race, 2024 winner Lotte Kopecky is unlikely to compete, but the field remains packed with talent. Past champions include Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini, who won in 2017, Dutch legend Anna van der Breggen, who triumphed in 2018, and her compatriot Demi Vollering, the 2023 victor.

You won't want to miss any of the drama throughout the race, so here’s how to watch Strade Bianche live streams online, from anywhere, and potentially for free.

Strade Bianche 2025 live streams around the world

What if you want to watch a 2025 Strade Bianche live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN (virtual private network). A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere in the world. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least!

We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Image

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Save loads on NordVPN in the spring sale!

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a UK service, you'd select UK from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Discovery+ or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch Strade Bianche live stream in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2025 Strade Bianche on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch Strade Bianche live stream in the U.K.

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of Strade Bianche will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Strade Bianche live stream in Canada

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Strade Bianche on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Strade Bianche live stream in Australia

Australian flag

(Image credit: Australia flag)

In Australia, cycling fans are among the luckiest in the world as they can watch the 2025 Strade Bianche for FREE on SBS on Demand.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Australia.

Strade Bianche 2025 route map

Strade Bianche 2025 map

Strade Bianche 2025 route map (Image credit: Strade Bianche)
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

