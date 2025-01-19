Ravens vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL Divisional Round game online from anywhere

The Ravens vs Bills live stream is a matchup worthy of the Super Bowl, a sudden-death clash between MVP frontrunners Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen at a frozen and potentially snowy Highmark Stadium — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Ravens vs Bills live stream date, time and channels The Ravens vs Bills live stream takes place on Sunday, January 19.

► Time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. GMT / 10:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 20)

• FREE STREAM — 7Plus (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

For all of their qualities, the Bills have a Divisional Round complex. They've gone out at this stage in each of the last three seasons — twice at home — and, typically, in unfathomable fashion. So Sunday's tie is not so much about their all-round excellence, as it is their big-game mentality.

To a lesser extent, the same criticism could have been leveled at the Ravens and Jackson before this season, though early evidence suggests that Derrick Henry could be the player who takes them to the next level. It's very rare that a big game passes him by, and he was the main man against the Steelers last weekend, going off for 186 yards and a pair of touchdowns and, crucially, taking the pressure off Jackson.

Can James Cook be Allen's Henry? Allen successfully plowed a lone furrow against the Broncos, but the Superman routine has its limits.

We have all the information on how to watch Ravens vs Bills below, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide. Plus, don't miss what it's all leading to with our guide to how to watch Super Bowl live streams.

FREE Ravens vs Bills live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in Australia, you can enjoy a free Ravens vs Bills live stream. That's because the game is being shown on free-to-air 7Mate and its associated streaming service, 7Plus.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch that free Ravens vs Bills stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the game for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Ravens vs Bills from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S., but want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus or a service listed below and watch the Ravens vs Bills live stream just like you would at home.

How to watch Ravens vs Bills in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Ravens vs Bills live stream will be broadcast on CBS, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you want to stream the game online instead, we recommend you check out Fubo, which has full support for all broadcast channels, including CBS. We consider Fubo one of the best streaming services and plans start at $79.99 a month, with $5 off your first month at the moment.

CBS lets you watch local games via Paramount Plus, which offers an NFL on CBS live feed. It usually costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 including Showtime content and no commercials. There's also a 7-day free trial available for new users.

Not at home right now? If you already have one of these subscriptions, a VPN like NordVPN can help you to watch your usual services even if you're traveling abroad.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and a top pick for watching the NFL, Fubo has all of the right networks and the cable channels you won't want to go without. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Ravens vs Bills live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Ravens vs Bills game is being televised on Sky Sports. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and NFL channels.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership, with plans starting from £14.99 for a day pass. Monthly subscriptions are also available.

However, if you're only interested in the NFL, a much cheaper option is NFL Game Pass.

It currently costs £14.99, and will show all the playoff games and Super Bowl LIX, but it typically drops to 99p in the days leading up to the season finale. NFL Game Pass is also the only service that shows the famous Super Bowl ads.

Traveling overseas? Don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual U.K. stream from abroad.

How to watch Ravens vs Bills live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, the Ravens vs Bills live stream will be shown for free on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia. The free-to-air network is showing every game of the NFL postseason live, including the Super Bowl.

The Ravens vs Bills live stream will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$24.99 for the rest of the season.

NFL Game Pass is the only service that will show the authentic Super Bowl feed, complete with ads, and we would expect the price to drop dramatically in the days leading up to the big game.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Ravens vs Bills live streams in Canada

There are a few options for watching Ravens vs Bills live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN1, TSN4 and CTV Network. If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which gets you access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

DAZN will live stream Ravens vs Bills too. A monthly DAZN subscription starts at $29.99. If you want to save some money, try an annual subscription.

If you're away from Canada, NordVPN can help you access your home subscriptions from anywhere.

Can I watch Ravens vs Bills live streams for free? Yes! In Australia, the game is available for free on 7Plus. If you're not at home in Australia but don't want to pay for your coverage, you could use a streaming VPN like NordVPN to access your home services. Paramount Plus, which is showing the game in the U.S., offers a free trial, meaning you could sign up, watch the game, and decide not to continue with a paid subscription if you feel it's not right for you.

