The Queensland Reds vs Lions live stream is the second 2025 British & Irish Lions tour match to be played in Australia, with the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane playing host. Can Andy Farrell's side maintain their form after a cut-loose win last time out?

You can watch Reds vs Lions live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Queensland Reds vs Lions live stream, date, time and channels The Reds vs Lions live stream takes place Wednesday, July 2.

• Time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. AEST

• FREE STREAM — RugbyPass TV (U.S.)

• STREAM — Sky Sports. (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Lions head coach Farrell was understandably delighted with his side's eight-try 54-7 victory of Western Force at the weekend that started the main Down Under part of the tour with a bang.

With three more matches to go until the First Test, Farrell will again run the rule over his potential starters, with probable first-choice half-back pairing Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell in from the off. Captain Maro Itoje also returns as one of five English starters, with Tommy Freeman given another chance to impress on the wing.

The Lions beat the Reds 22-12 when the teams met on the 2013 tour, while older hosts fans will remember a 15-11 victory in 1971. There are nine full Australia internationals in the XV Les Kiss, who will take over the Wallabies from Joe Schmidt next year, has picked. Flanker Fraser McReight, scrum-half Tate McDermott and fly-half Tom Lynagh aren't among them as they have Australia duty against Fiji this coming weekend.

Here's how to watch Reds vs Lions live streams from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How to watch Reds vs Lions for free

If you're in the U.S. you're in luck, as you can watch a Reds vs Lions live stream for FREE. It will be streamed online on RugbyPass TV, along with six further British & Irish Lions tour games.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch Reds vs Lions from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Reds vs Lions live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. but want to view RugbyPass TV as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to RugbyPass TV and enjoy!

How to watch Reds vs Lions live streams in the U.S.

As mentioned, rugby fans in the U.S. can watch Reds vs Lions live streams for free on RugbyPass TV.

RugbyPass TV is showing every game of the tour bar the three Tests, which are exclusive to CBS and Paramount Plus - more on that in our full guide.

Not currently in the U.S. but want to catch the Force vs Lions game? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick.

How to watch Reds vs Lions live streams in the U.K.

Reds vs Lions, along with every game of the British & Irish Lions 2025 tour, will be shown on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Head to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Don't want to be locked down to a Sky TV contract? Opt for a NOW Sports membership instead with plans starting at £14.99 a day or £34.99 a month.

There will also be highlights later in the day on the free-to-air Welsh-language S4C channel, which can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

If you're abroad right now you can still follow your usual Reds vs Lions live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Reds vs Lions live streams in Canada

Reds vs Lions, along with every game of the tour, is exclusive to DAZN in Canada.

Paying for a year upfront will get you the most bang for your buck, at CA$249.99. However, if you commit to a year but pay monthly, you'll get your first two months for CA$4.99 apiece, with the remaining 10 costing CA$24.99 per month.

A monthly rolling subscription usually costs CA$34.99, but for a limited time you can get your first month for CA$19.99.

Those traveling outside Canada but with a DAZN subscription can watch Reds vs Lions live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Reds vs Lions live streams in Australia

The Reds vs Lions game is being live streamed on Stan Sport in Australia, which is showing every game of the tour ad-free and in 4K. Stan Sport costs AU$15 per month on top of a Stan plan, which starts at AU$12 per month.

The three Tests, meanwhile, will be on free-to-air Channel 9 and 9Now.

If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

