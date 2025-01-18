Nottm Forest vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Nottm Forest vs Southampton live stream sees Forest attempt to continue their fairytale season against the struggling Saints — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Nottm Forest vs Southampton live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Nottm Forest vs Southampton live stream takes place on Sunday, January 19.

► Time: 2 p.m GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Mon.)

• U.S. — Peacock

The seasons these two sides have had so far could hardly be more contrasting. Forest haven't lost a game of football for over six weeks, and their sublime run of form sees Nuno Espírito Santo's men sitting third in the Premier League table. A draw against leaders Liverpool in the week showed once again that talk of a title tilt for the Tricky Trees isn't a concept of pure fantasy.

For 82 minutes at Old Trafford on Thursday, it looked like Southampton's own fortunes were going to change for the better. But United managed to turn things around thanks to an Amad Diallo hattrick and now relegation looks more and more like a foregone conclusion. With only six points so far, avoiding Derby County's unwanted record of lowest Premier League points total of 11 may be a more realistic aim for the unlucky Saints.

Can they start the recovery on Sunday and derail Forest's unlikely championship campaign? Read on to find out how to watch Nottm Forest vs Southampton live streams where you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Southampton live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Nottm Forest vs Southampton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 115+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Nottm Forest vs Southampton as normal.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Southampton live stream in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show this EPL game. Nottm Forest vs Southampton kicks off at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT on Sunday morning.

If you don't already have it, Peacock TV subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the soccer live streams.

In addition to showing loads of EPL games, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, college basketball, rugby and a huge library of binge-able content. The best peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus newer shows like "Day of the Jackal".

Can I watch Nottm Forest vs Southampton live stream in the U.K?

Unfortunately, there will be no Nottm Forest vs Southampton live stream in the U.K. as Sky has opted to show the Everton vs Tottenham game instead.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

This season, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 (including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off).

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Southampton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Nottm Forest vs Southampton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66/month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33/month).

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Southampton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Southampton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Southampton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Nottm Forest vs Southampton live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Kick-off is at 3 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 5.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

