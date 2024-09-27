Newcastle vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League 2024/25 game online

The Newcastle vs Man City live stream is a chance for the pace-setting reigning champions to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Newcastle vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Newcastle vs Man City live stream takes place on Saturday, September 28.

► Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

For Newcastle, this match may be a matter of damage limitation. After weeks of poor performances but inexplicably solid results, the Magpies finally got what they deserved, a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham. Now they return home to St James’ Park to face a side they have only beaten once in the Premier League since 2006.

Man City’s perfect start to the season looks set to continue as they face arguably their most favored opponent in world football. Man City’s league record against Newcastle is pretty remarkable, having won 25 of their last 30 EPL meetings with the North East club. However, this time they face Newcastle without talismanic figure Rodri, who may be out for the season after picking up an injury against Arsenal.

Even without one of the world’s best players, Man City should still easily overwhelm an out-of-form Newcastle, so expect City to be celebrating another three points by the full-time whistle. Here’s all the details you need to watch this match online from anywhere.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Newcastle vs Man City live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Not sure which is right for you? Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Newcastle vs Man City as normal.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Newcastle vs Man City live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, which gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Newcastle vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month ($20 for your first month). The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City in the U.K.

As it does with all the Saturday lunchtime kick-offs, TNT Sports hosts the Newcastle vs Man City live stream in the U.K..

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access by subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month. This combo subscription allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Newcastle vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City in Canada

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value, you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City in Australia

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs Man City game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Newcastle vs Man City live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 11:30 p.m. NZST late on Saturday night.

Those looking to watch live on TV can tune in on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

