How to watch NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship Saturday 2024 — live streams, TV channels, schedule

Another NCAA competition may be hogging all of the limelight right now but gymnasts, on Saturday, March 23, the floor is yours. Serving as a bridge between the regular season and the postseason, a multitude of championship events are on the cards, featuring many of the top college gymnasts in the country.

Livvy Dunne may have achieved superstardom, but on the college circuit she's been overshadowed by LSU teammate Haleigh Bryant. The Tigers senior is only the 10th gymnast in NCAA history to achieve the single-season Gym Slam – a perfect 10.0 on every event type – and is up for the 2024 AAI Award.

She's been nominated alongside the Oklahoma Sooners' Audrey Davis, Alabama Crimson Tide's Luisa Blanco, Utah Utes' Maile O’Keefe, Michigan Wolverines' Gabby Wilson, and Kentucky Wildcats' Raena Worley.

The undefeated Sooners have been busy breaking records too. To sign off from the Big 12 Conference in style, they became the first team in NCAA history to score at least 198.0 in seven consecutive meets, and will be vying for national glory with the California Golden Bears next month.

NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship Saturday schedule

(All times ET)

Saturday, March 23

12 p.m. – Ivy Championships – ESPN Plus

2 p.m. – MAC Championships – ESPN Plus

3:30 p.m. – SEC Championships – SEC Network

6 p.m. – MIC Championships – ESPN Plus

7 p.m. – ACC Championships – ACC Network

7 p.m. – Big 12 Championships – ESPN Plus

Watch NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship Saturday in the U.S.

How to watch NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship Saturday live streams in the U.S.

College gymnastics is shown on a variety of channels and services and, as such, Championship Saturday coverage will be dotted around a selection of networks.

The majority of events are being shown on the dedicated sports streamer ESPN+, which costs from $10.99/month.

You can watch via selected OTT streaming services, too. Fubo's $89.99/month Elite plan, for example, includes the SEC and ACC networks, while Sling TV carries them on its Sports Extra addon.

