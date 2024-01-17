How to watch NCAA gymnastics — live stream Olivia Dunne and LSU Tigers online from anywhere

The women's NCAA college gymnastics tournament seems to be more in the spotlight than ever this year. And it's largely down to one competitor: Olivia Dunne. Regardless of who you're following — whether it's Livvy Dunne's LSU Tigers or anybody else — we'll explain in this article how to watch NCAA women's gymnastics from anywhere with a VPN.

NCAA women's gymnastics live stream, TV channels Find a full NCAA women's gymnastics 2024 schedule further down this page

• TV — ESPN / ABC / ACCN / SECN / BTN

• Online — ESPN Plus / Sling TV / Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Livvy Dunne has certainly caused a stir, with her performances on the apparatus only matched by her popularity out of the gymnasium. Since joining TikTok around three years ago, she's accumulated an incredible 12 million followers across various platforms. No other NCAA athlete comes close.

But her enormous media profile shouldn't diminish Dunne's achievements in competition. Now into her senior year at LSU, she started the 2024 tournament with two seriously impressive floor routines that bagged her scores of 9.875 and 9.850. After being defeated in the final of last year's NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships, Dunne's LSU Tigers will be hoping to claim their first ever title in 2024 and remove the vice-like grip that Oklahoma currently has.

The Sooners have won five of the last seven championships and are top-ranked again for 2024. But the Florida Gators, California Golden Bears, Alabama Crimson Tide and 2021 champs Michigan Wolverines are all well-placed to challenge this year, alongside a Utah Red Rocks team hoping to level the Georgia GymDogs' for most overall titles of 10.

With plenty of gymnastics to enjoy until the finals in April, read on for details about how to watch the 2024 NCAA women's gymnastic live streams together with the full schedule for the season.

NCAA live streams in U.S.

How to watch NCAA women's gymnastics live streams in the U.S.

NCAA women's gymnastics is being shown on a variety of ESPN-related and other channels in 2024, with events dotted around a selection of networks.

The majority of matchups are being shown across ESPN, ESPN2 ESPNU, SEC, ACC and Big Ten networks. As well as being available through your cable service, you can stream the gymnastics via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. You'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch.

If you don't have these channels included in your cable package or you've cut the cord, you can watch via selected OTT streaming services, too. Fubo's $89.99/month Elite plan, for example, gets them all. While Sling TV includes ESPN with its Sling Orange plan and ESPNU, SECN and ACCN on its Sports Extra add-on. While you can only get BTN if you get the Sports Extra add-on with its Blue plan — so far from straightforward.

If you're not bothered about seeing all the gymnastics or only want to follow certain colleges, SEC, ACC and BTN all offer their own 'Plus' streaming services.

And then there's the dedicated sports streamer ESPN+, which costs from $10.99/month and will have weekly matchups and full coverage of the NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships alongside ABC from Thursday April 18 to Saturday, April 20.

Further down this article, you'll find a full schedule of the 2024 NCAA events yet to come.

Love sports? Then check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The line-up of its 250+ channel Elite plan includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, BTN and ABC, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange to watch ESPN channels. It costs from $40/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get a 50% discount on their first month, too. And then you'll need to grab the $11/month Sports Extra add-on to include ESPNU, SECN and ACCN.

Costing only $10.99/month, ESPN Plus is an affordable way to watch a massive range of top quality live sports, including NFL, MLB, NBA, UFC, PGA golf, various international soccer competitions, a whole host of NCAA college sports and much more. For even better value, you can include it alongside Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Plus Bundle from only $14.99/month.

How to watch Olivia Dunne and LSU Tigers in 2024

The full array of NCAA women's gymnastic live streams are explained above. But if all you're really interested in is to watch Livvy Dunne and the LSU Tigers, then we can be a little more specific.

The Tigers have match-ups every Friday until the end of the regular season on Mar. 15., and live coverage is shared between the SEC Network and ESPN2. You can see the team's schedule and TV channels below.

If you don't have ESPN2 or SEC channels on cable, you can access them through streaming services such as the Sling TV Orange plan with Sports Extra add-on or Fubo's Elite plan.

Alternatively, for any Livvy Dunne live streams on the SEC Network, you can get access via the SECN+ streaming platform.

TV or streaming listing stated where known at time of writing

Friday, January 19

Kentucky at LSU | 9 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Friday, January 26

LSU at Missouri | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Friday, February 2

Arkansas at LSU | 8 p.m. ET | SEC+

Friday, February 9

LSU at Georgia | 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Friday, February 16

Auburn at LSU | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Friday, February 23

LSU at Florida | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Friday, March 1

Alabama at LSU | 8:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Friday, March 8

Auburn, George Washington, LSU, Texas Woman’s | 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 15

North Carolina at LSU | 8:30 p.m. ET

NCAA women's gymnastics live streams around the world

If you're away from the U.S. and having difficulty watching live streams of Olivia Dunne, LSU Tigers and other NCAA women's gymnastics, then there's still a way you can watch. With a good VPN (virtual private network), you can fool your laptop, smartphone or streaming device into thinking it's back home and then stream the event from anywhere in the world.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices, impressive connection speeds and watertight security.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity to use. It's also compatible with loads of devices — from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. We also love the genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service for if any difficulties arise, and you can try it all 100% risk-free thanks to the provider's 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view coverage from the States, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your preferred streaming service and watch NCAA women's gymnastics live streams.

NCAA women's gymnastics schedule 2024

TV or streaming listing stated where known at time of writing

Friday, January 19

Florida at Auburn 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Michigan State at Penn State | 6 p.m. ET | BTN+

UW-Eau Claire at Gustavus | 7 p.m. ET

UW-Oshkosh at Winona State | 7 p.m. ET

Ball State, Fisk, Kent State, Northern Illinois, SEMO, UW-Whitewater | 7 p.m. ET

Arkansas at Alabama | 7:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

UW-La Crosse at Hamline | 7:30 p.m. ET | Livestream

BYU at Iowa State | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

N.C. State at North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. ET | ACCNX

Rutgers at Maryland | 8 p.m. ET | BTN+

Air Force, San Jose State, West Chester at Boise State | 9 p.m. ET

Kentucky at LSU (ft. Olivia Dunne) | 9 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Arizona State, Utah State at Southern Utah | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN+

UC Davis at Alaska | 11 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20

Brockport, Cortland, Springfield at Rhode Island | 12 p.m. ET

Greenville at Simpson | 2 p.m. ET

Missouri at Georgia | 2 p.m. ET | SEC+

Cal at Washington | 3 p.m. ET | Pac 12 Network

Illinois at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. ET | BTN+

Sunday, January 21

Ursinus at Ithaca | 11 a.m. ET

UW-Stout at Eastern Michigan | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Bridgeport at Cornell | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Michigan at Ohio State | 2 p.m. ET | BTN+

Penn at West Virginia | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN+

New Hampshire, Southern Conneticut, Yale at LIU | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Sac State at Arizona | 3 p.m. ET

Texas Woman’s at Centenary | 3 p.m. ET

Oklahoma, Stanford, UCLA at Denver | 4 p.m. ET | Denver live stream

Pitt at Clemson | 4 p.m. ET | ACC Network

Towson, Brockport, George Washington at Temple | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Brown at Oregon State | 5 p.m. ET

UC Davis at Alaska | 6 p.m. ET

Monday, January 22

Bowling Green at Ball State | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Iowa at Minnesota | 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25

Penn State at Rutgers | 6 p.m. ET

Friday, January 26

Alaska, Rhode Island, Ursinus at Bridgeport | 5 p.m. ET

Cornell, George Washington, LIU, New Hampshire at Towson | 6 p.m. ET

UW-Eau Claire at UW-Stout | 7 p.m. ET

Alabama at Florida | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Georgia at Kentucky | 7 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Pitt at N.C. State | 7 p.m. ET | ACCNX

Southern Utah at Iowa | 7:30 p.m. ET | BTN+

Illinois State at Iowa State | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Talladega, Winona State at SEMO | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Clemson at North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. ET | ACCNX

Denver at Oklahoma | 7:45 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Arizona State at Utah | 8 p.m. ET

Auburn at Arkansas | 8 p.m. ET | SEC+

Simpson at UW-Oshkosh | 8 p.m. ET

LSU at Missouri (ft. Olivia Dunne) | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Air Force at Utah State | 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27

Brockport, Cortland, Ithaca at West Chester | 1 p.m. ET

Stanford at Arizona | 4 p.m. ET

Michigan at Nebraska | 4 p.m. ET | BTN+

Oregon State at Cal | 5 p.m. ET

Maryland at Minnesota | 5 p.m. ET | BTN+

UW-La Crosse at UW-Whitewater | 5 p.m. ET

Lindenwood at Texas Woman’s | 7 p.m. ET

Centenary at Greenville | 7 p.m. ET

Washington at UCLA | 9 p.m. ET | Pac 12 Network

Sunday, January 28

Alaska, Southern Conneticut at Brown | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN+

West Virginia at Kent State | 1 p.m. ET

Iowa at Michigan State | 1 p.m. ET | BTN+

Rhode Island at Springfield | 1 p.m. ET

Bowling Green at Western Michigan | 1 p.m. ET

Penn at Yale | 1 p.m. ET

Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Sac State at San Jose State | 5 p.m. ET

Gustavus at UC Davis | 5 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29

Illinois at Ohio State | 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31

SEMO at Illinois State | 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan | 6 p.m. ET

George Washington. Penn, Towson, William & Mary | 6 p.m. ET

UW-Whitewater at Winona State | 7 p.m. ET

Gustavus at UW-Stout | 7 p.m. ET

Florida at Georgia | 7 p.m. ET | SEC Network

North Carolina at Pitt | 7 p.m. ET

N.C. State at Clemson | 7 p.m. ET | ACC Network

Greenville, UW-Eau Claire at UW-La Crosse | 7:30 p.m. ET

Oregon State at Utah | 8 p.m. ET

Fisk, Talladega, Temple at Auburn | 8 p.m. ET | SEC+

Arkansas at LSU (ft. Olivia Dunne) | 8 p.m. ET | SEC+

Kentucky at Alabama | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Cal, Oklahoma at Arizona State | 9 p.m. ET

West Virginia at BYU | 9 p.m. ET

Iowa State at Boise State | 9 p.m. ET

Southern Utah at Utah State | 9 p.m. ET

UC Davis at Sac State | 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3

Cortland at Brockport | 2 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Penn State | 2 p.m. ET | BTN+

Rhode Island at Utica | 2 p.m. ET

Missouri at Texas Woman’s | 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 4

Kent State at Ball State | 1 p.m. ET

LIU, Yale at Brown | 1 p.m. ET

Springfield at Ithaca | 1 p.m. ET

Ohio State at Maryland | 1 p.m. ET | BTN+

West Chester at Ursinus | 1 p.m. ET

UW-Whitewater at Hamline | 2 p.m. ET

Nebraska at Iowa | 2 p.m. ET | BTN+

Centenary, Simpson at Lindenwood | 2 p.m. ET

Central Michigan, UW-Oshkosh at Bowling Green | 2 p.m. ET

Southern Connecticut at New Hampshire | 2 p.m. ET

Bridgeport, Cornell at Penn | 2 p.m. ET

George Washington at LIU | 2 p.m. ET

Rutgers at Illinois | 3 p.m. ET

Towson at Denver | 4 p.m. ET

Michigan State at Michigan | 4 p.m. ET

Air Force at San Jose State | 5 p.m. ET

Arizona at UCLA | 5 p.m. ET

Monday, February 5

Washington at Stanford | 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8

Hamline, UW-Stout at Winona State | 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 9

Ball State at Central Michigan | 6 p.m. ET

LSU at Georgia (ft. Olivia Dunne) | 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Temple at Penn | 6 p.m. ET

Penn State at Ohio State | 6:30 p.m. ET

Simpson at UW-Eau Claire | 7 p.m. ET

Missouri at Kentucky | 7 p.m. ET | SECN+

Illinois at Michigan State | 7 p.m. ET | BTN+

Clemson at Pitt | 7 p.m. ET

Iowa at Rutgers | 7 p.m. ET | BTN+

Arkansas at Florida | 7:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

BYU, Texas Woman’s Utah State at Oklahoma | 7:45 p.m. ET

Alaska at Centenary | 8 p.m. ET

UW-LaCrosse, UW-Whitewater, Western Michigan at Northern Illinois | 8 p.m. ET

Iowa, SEMO, Sac State at Air Force | 9 p.m. ET

Boise State at Southern Utah | 9 p.m. ET

Alabama at Auburn | 9 p.m. ET | SECN

Arizona State at Stanford | 9:30 p.m. ET

UC Davis at San Jose State | 10 p.m. ET

UCLA at Oregon State | 11 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10

Rhode Island, Springfield at Southern Connecticut | 1 p.m. ET

Ursinus at West Chester | 1 p.m. ET

UW-Oshkosh at Gustavus | 2 p.m. ET

Utah at Washington | 3 p.m. ET

Michigan at Minnesota | 5 p.m. ET | BTN+

Nebraska at Maryland | 6 p.m. ET | BTN+

Sunday, February 11

Illinois State at Lindenwood | 1 p.m. ET

Brockport, Cortland, Ithaca, LIU, Utica at Cornell | 1 p.m. ET

Northern Illinois at Kent State | 1 p.m. ET

Brown, Towson at New Hampshire | 1 p.m. ET

Bridgeport, Southern Connecticut at Yale | 1 p.m. ET

Eastern Michigan, Fisk, West Virginia at Bowling Green | 2 p.m. ET

Arizona at Cal | 3 p.m. ET

Alaska, Greenville Talladega at Centenary | 3 p.m. ET

Iowa State, SEMO at Denver | 4 p.m. ET

North Carolina at N.C. State | 4 p.m. ET | ACCN

Wednesday, February 14

Ithaca at Cortland | 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15

Arizona State at Arizona | 8 p.m. ET

Friday, February 16

Bowling Green at Central Michigan | 6 p.m. ET

Bridgeport, Ursinus at Temple | 6 p.m. ET

UW-Oshkosh at UW-Eau Claire | 7 p.m. ET

Florida, Missouri | 7 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Kent State, New Hampshire, Towson, William & Mary at George Washington | 7 p.m. ET

BYU at Kentucky | 7 p.m. ET | SECN+

Michigan, Rutgers | 7 p.m. ET

Gustavus at Hamline | 7:30 p.m. ET

Ohio State at Iowa | 7:30 p.m. ET | BTN+

Fisk, Illinois State, Lindenwood at SEMO | 7:30 p.m. ET

Winona State at UW-La Crosse | 7:30 p.m. ET

Pitt at North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. ET | ACCN

Auburn at LSU (ft. Olivia Dunne) | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Centenary, UC Davis at Air Force | 9 p.m. ET

Sac State, Southern Utah at Boise State | 9 p.m. ET

San Jose State at Utah State | 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17

Stanford at Oregon State | 2 p.m. ET

Simpson at Greenville | 2 p.m. ET

Clemson at N.C. State | 4 p.m. ET

Ball State at Western Michigan | 4 p.m. ET

UW-Stout at UW-Whitewater | 5 p.m. ET

Cornell, Penn at LIU | 7 p.m. ET

Penn State at Nebraska | 8 p.m. ET | BTN+

Alabama. Cal, Oklahoma, Washington | 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18

Utica at Rhode Island | 12 p.m. ET

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan | 1 p.m. ET

Maryland at Michigan State | 1 p.m. ET| BTN+

Cortland at Springfield | 1 p.m. ET

Brockport at Ithaca | 2 p.m. ET

Denver, Iowa State at West Virginia | 2 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Illinois | 3 p.m. ET

Monday, February 19

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas at Texas Woman’s | 3 p.m. ET

Bridgeport, Brown, LIU, New Hampshire, Southern Conneticut, Temple, West Chester & Yale | 3 p.m. ET

Utah at UCLA | 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Friday, February 23

Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers at Penn State | 6 p.m. ET | BTN

Temple at Towson | 6 p.m. ET

Missouri at Auburn | 7 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Winona State at Gustavus Adolphus | 7 p.m. ET

UW-Whitewater at UW-Oshkosh | 7 p.m. ET

LSU at Florida (ft. Olivia Dunne) | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Ball State at George Washington | 7 p.m. ET

North Carolina at Clemson | 7 p.m. ET

West Virginia at Oklahoma | 7:45 p.m. ET

Washington at Arizona State | 8 p.m. ET

Stanford at Utah | 8 p.m. ET

Georgia at Alabama | 8 p.m. ET | SECN+

Alaska, Western Michigan at Illinois State | 8 p.m. ET

Kentucky at Arkansas | 8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Denver at BYU | 9 p.m. ET

Boise State, Iowa State, Texas Woman’s at Utah State | 9 p.m. ET

Air Force at Sac State | 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24

Kent State at Central Michigan | 2 p.m. ET

West Chester at William & Mary | 2 p.m. ET

Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan at Penn State | 4:30 p.m. ET | BTN

Brown, Cornell, Yale at Penn | 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25

Cortland State at Ithaca | 1 p.m. ET

Springfield, Ursinus at Brockport | 2 p.m. ET

Fisk, Rhode Island, Southern Connecticut at New Hampshire | 2 p.m. ET

Bowling Green at LIU | 2 p.m. ET

Alaska, Illinois State, UW-Eau Claire at Northern Illinois | 3 p.m. ET

UW-La Crosse at UW-Stout | 3 p.m. ET

Hamline at Simpson | 3 p.m. ET

N.C. State at Pitt | 4 p.m. ET | ACCN

San Jose State at UC Davis | 5 p.m. ET

Cal at UCLA | 5 p.m. ET

Oregon State at Arizona | 5 p.m. ET

Monday, February 26

Bridgeport at Centenary | 7 p.m. ET

Iowa State at Southern Utah | 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29

UW-La Crosse, UW-Stout at UW-Oshkosh | 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1

Utica at Brockport | 6 p.m. ET

Ball State, Towson, West Virginia at Penn State | 6 p.m. ET | BTN+

Springfield at Winona State | 7 p.m. ET

Hamline at UW-Eau Claire | 7 p.m. ET

Auburn at Georgia | 7 p.m. ET | SECN

Central Michigan, George Washington, William & Mary at Maryland | 7 p.m. ET | BTN+

New Hampshire at Michigan State | 7 p.m. ET | BTN+

Bowling Green, Kent State at Ohio State | 7 p.m. ET

Michigan at Oklahoma | 7:15 p.m. ET | ESPN2/ESPN+

UCLA at Stanford | 8 p.m. ET

Alabama at LSU (ft. Olivia Dunne) | 8:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

San Jose State, Utah State at Air Force | 9 p.m. ET

Southern Utah at BYU | 9 p.m. ET

Minnesota, UC Davis, Washington at Boise State | 9 p.m. ET

Arizona State at Oregon State | 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2

Cornell, Ursinus, West Chester at Rutgers | 2 p.m. ET | BTN+

Iowa State, Northern Illinois, Temple at N.C. State | 4 p.m. ET

Utah at Cal | 5 p.m. ET

Gustavus at UW-Whitewater | 5 p.m. ET

LIU, Penn at Fisk | 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3

Utica at Cortland State | 1 p.m. ET

Eastern Michigan at Kent State | 1 p.m. ET

Ithaca at Springfield | 1 p.m. ET

Maryland, New Hampshire, Southern Conneticut at Yale | 1 p.m. ET

Illinois State, North Carolina, SEMO at Nebraska | 2 p.m. ET | BTN+

Brown, Rhode Island, Talladega at Bridgeport | 2 p.m. ET

Florida at Kentucky | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Pitt, Towson, William & Mary at West Virginia | 2 p.m. ET

Bowling Green at Illinois | 3 p.m. ET | BTN+

Clemson, Oklahoma at Texas Woman’s | 3 p.m. ET

Iowa at Sac State | 4 p.m. ET

Arizona at Washington | 4 p.m. ET

Air Force, Lindenwood, San Jose State at Denver | 4 p.m. ET

Arkansas at Missouri | 6 p.m. ET | SECN

Monday, March 4

BYU at Southern Utah | 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7

Maryland, N.C. State, Penn at Temple | 1 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8

Auburn, George Washington, LSU, Texas Woman’s (ft. Olivia Dunne) | 7 p.m. ET

Georgia at Michigan | 7 p.m. ET

Bowling Green at Pitt | 7 p.m. ET

Centenary, William & Mary at West Chester | 7 p.m. ET

Air Force at Clemson | 7 p.m. ET

Iowa at Iowa State | 7:30 p.m. ET

Kentucky at North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. ET

Illinois, Minnesota, Talladega at Alabama | 8 p.m. ET

Utah at Arizona | 9 p.m. ET

Ohio State at BYU | 9 p.m. ET

Penn State at Southern Utah | 9 p.m. ET

Washington at Oregon State | 10 p.m. ET

Alaska, Illinois State at UC Davis | 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9

Brockport, Cortland State, Rhode Island, Springfield, Ursinus, Utica at Ithaca | 1 p.m. ET

UCLA at Arizona State | 3 p.m. ET

Gustavus, UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Stout, UW-Whitewater, Winona State at Hamline | 3 p.m. ET

Eastern Michigan, Florida, Lindenwood at Nebraska | 7 p.m. ET

Central Michigan, Fisk, Greenville at Michigan State | 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10

Bridgeport at Brown | 1 p.m. ET

Centenary at Cornell | 1 p.m. ET

Maryland at Towson | 1 p.m. ET

Kent State at Western Michigan | 1 p.m. ET

Denver, New Hampshire, SEMO at Missouri | 2 p.m. ET

Rutgers at West Virginia | 2 p.m. ET

LIU, West Chester, William & Mary at Temple | 2:30 p.m. ET

Ball State at Northern Illinois | 3 p.m. ET

Penn State, Penn, Texas Woman’s at N.C. State | 4 p.m. ET

Alaska at Sac State | 5 p.m. ET

Boise State, Illinois State, Yale at San Jose State | 5 p.m. ET

Cal at Stanford | 5 p.m. ET

Oklahoma at Arkansas | 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13

Southern Connecticut at Arizona | 8 p.m. ET

Friday, March 15

Cornell at West Chester | 11 a.m. ET

Western Michigan at Central Michigan | 6 p.m. ET

George Washington, William & Mary at Towson | 6 p.m. ET

Iowa State, LIU, N.C. State at Florida | 7 p.m. ET

Denver at Michigan | 7 p.m. ET

Penn, Yale at Rutgers | 7 p.m. ET

Nebraska at Arkansas | 8 p.m. ET

North Carolina at LSU (ft. Olivia Dunne) | 8:30 p.m. ET

BYU, Sac State, Southern Utah at Washington | 9 p.m. ET

Southern Connecticut at Arizona State | 9 p.m. ET

Stanford, Utah State at Utah | 9 p.m. ET

San Jose State, UC Davis at Cal | 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 16

Clemson at UCLA | 5 p.m. ET

Lindenwood at Illinois State | 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 17

Eastern Michigan at Ball State | 1 p.m. ET

Penn State, Towson at George Washington | 1 p.m. ET

Bowling Green at Kent State | 1 p.m. ET

Oregon State, Utah State at Boise State | 2 p.m. ET

Bridgeport, Brown, Temple at New Hampshire | 2 p.m. ET

Arizona, Missouri at Illinois | 3 p.m. ET

Air Force, Northern Illinois, West Virginia at Minnesota | 3 p.m. ET

Centenary, Michigan State, Rutgers at Texas Woman’s | 3 p.m. ET

Alabama at Oklahoma | 3:45 p.m. ET | ESPN2/ESPN+

Sac State, Stanford at Cal | 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23

Big 12 Championships | 2 p.m. ET

Mac Championships | 2 p.m. ET

NCGA Championships | 2 p.m. ET

SEC Championships | 3:30 p.m. ET

EAGL Championships | 4 p.m. ET

MPSF Championships | 6 p.m. ET

MIC Championships | 6 p.m. ET

Big Ten Championships | 7 p.m. ET

GEC Championships | 7 p.m. ET

ACC Championships | 7 p.m. ET

Mountain West Championships | 9 p.m. ET

Pac 12 Championships | 10 p.m. ET

Post Season

Wednesday, April 3

Ann Arbor Regional Round 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Fayetteville Regional Round 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 4

Ann Arbor Regional Round 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Gainesville Regional Round 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Cal Regional Round 1 | 5 p.m. ET

Friday, April 5

Gainesville Regional Round 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Cal Regional Round 2 | 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 6

Ann Arbor Regional Final | 5 p.m. ET

Fayetteville Regional Final | 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 7

Gainesville Regional Final | 5 p.m. ET

Cal Regional Final | 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12

USAG Championships Day 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 13

USAG Championships Day 2 | 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 15

USAG Championships Day 3 | 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 18

NCAA Championships Semi-finals| 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 20

NCAA Championships Finals| 9 p.m. ET

