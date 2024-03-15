Milan-San Remo live streams: How to watch the first cycling monument of 2024

Milan–San Remo, 'La Classicissima di Primavera', is the longest one-day race on the cycling calendar and the first of the five Monuments to be contested this season. The 115th edition of the race covers a 288 km course with the decisive final climb of the famous Poggio coming just 6 km before the line.

You can watch Milan-San Remo live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Milan–San Remo 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 Milan–San Remo takes place on Saturday, Mar. 16.

► Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT / 4:30 a.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. AEDT

• FREE STREAMS — SBS (Australia) / Rai (Italy)

• USA - MAX

Last year’s winner and current world champion Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin - Deceuninck) has chosen Milan-San Remo as his first race of 2024 and few would bet against him winning for the second year in a row. Whilst most of the peloton have multiple race days in their legs he has been preparing at altitude to hit the ground running and hopefully do to the field what he did in the winter cross season.

The first Monument of the cycling season runs from the centre of Milan to the coastal resort of San Remo. It’s true that nothing really happens for 282 kilometres (other than a wearing down of the riders) but when the race hits the famous Poggio, it bursts to life. Some call it boring, but it’s about the wait and then the climax – the fight to be first over the top and descend like a daredevil to the coast.

Can Tadej Pogačar, Mads Pedersen or Filippo Ganna challenge Van der Poel? Read on for all the info on where to watch Milan-San Remo online from anywhere.

FREE Milan-San Remo live streams

If you live in Australia then you can look forward to a FREE Milan-San Remo live stream on SBS on Demand.

You can sign into SBS via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts. Simply provide your birth year and gender and watch for free!

Italy's Rai is also set to serve up a free stream of this one day Monument.

Abroad? If you're based in Australia or Italy but aren't at home this weekend, don't worry — you can unblock your local stream with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch Milan-San Remo 2024 streams from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your DAZN subscription?

How to watch Milan-San Remo live streams in the U.S.

Max is broadcasting the 2024 Milan-San Remo cycling live in the U.S..

A subscription to the service will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year with ads, $16/$150 for an ad-free experience, or $20/$200 for the 'Ultimate' ad-free package, which includes additional devices and 4K resolution where available.

To watch the cycling, you'll need the B/R Sports add-on - $10 a month but currently bundled free with all Max plans.

How to watch Milan-San Remo 2024 live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of the 2024 Milan-San Remo will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch Milan-San Remo live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Milan-San Remo on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch 2024 Milan-San Remo in Australia

Milan San-Remo 2024 route

2004 Milan-San Remo map

